Major boost for Miguel Oliveira as Trackhouse set to deliver a factory bike

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola and the rider’s father Paulo Oliveira confirmed that he will use the same machinery as Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro, Speedweek report.

Trackhouse have become the newest team in MotoGP having taken over the RNF squad, Aprilia’s satellite team.

Owner Justin Marks quickly made clear his intention to use factory Aprilia bikes for his riders.

It now seems that Oliveira, rather than the less experienced Raul Fernandez, will receive a RS-GP24 from the opening round of the 2024 season.

Fernandez will begin the year with a RS-GP23 with a 2024 engine specification before switching to an RS-GP24 later, the report states.

Rivola, the Aprilia boss, was open to assisting the Trackhouse team because he knows that Espargaro and Vinales will also benefit from the additional data.

Oliveira’s fresh start will, however, come with some bad news because he muse serve a long lap penalty at the first grand prix of 2024 in Qatar, after causing an accident in the final sprint race of this year.