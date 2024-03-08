How to watch the Qatar MotoGP practice today: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2024 Qatar MotoGP, including timings and schedule

This is how to watch the Qatar MotoGP on March 8-10, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Qatar MotoGP start times below.

Francesco Bagnaia enters the new season aiming for a third championship in a row.

He's riding the best bike but the competition at Ducati has greatly increased with the addition of Marc Marquez.

Marquez making his Ducati debut in Qatar, for the Gresini team, with his brother Alex Marquez as his teammate is a colossal talking point.

The attempted revival of Honda and Yamaha, blighted by problems over the past year, begins in Qatar too.

HOW TO WATCH QATAR MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Qatar MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Qatar MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH QATAR MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Qatar MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 QATAR MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Qatar MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S CHANNEL 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN

  2. Connect to a secure server location in the UK.

  3. Head to the MotoGP page.

  4. Enjoy the highlights!

QATAR MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday March 8
12.45pm - Free Practice
5pm - Practice

Saturday March 9
11am - Free Practice 2
11.40am - Qualifying
4pm - Sprint

Sunday March 10
5pm - Qatar MotoGP

