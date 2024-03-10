How to watch the Qatar MotoGP today: Live stream here

This is how to watch the Qatar MotoGP on March 10, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Qatar MotoGP start times below.

Francesco Bagnaia enters the new season aiming for a third championship in a row.

He's riding the best bike but the competition at Ducati has greatly increased with the addition of Marc Marquez.

Marquez making his Ducati debut in Qatar, for the Gresini team, with his brother Alex Marquez as his teammate is a colossal talking point.

The attempted revival of Honda and Yamaha, blighted by problems over the past year, begins in Qatar too.

HOW TO WATCH QATAR MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Qatar MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Qatar MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH QATAR MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Qatar MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free