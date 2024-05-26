How to watch the Catalunya MotoGP today: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2024 Catalunya MotoGP, including timings and schedule

Alex Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Alex Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

This is how to watch the Catalunya MotoGP on May 24-26, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Catalunya MotoGP start times below.

The sixth round of the season is the final chance for the three riders in the mix for Ducati's 2025 seat to impress on-track.

Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez are trying to wrestle the official bike away from Enea Bastianini next year.

Martin leads the championship after two wins in Le Mans, and is 38 points clear of reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia.

Marquez and Bastianini are 40 points off the leader.

Bagnaia is returning to the scene of his horror crash last season.

HOW TO WATCH CATALUNYA MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Catalunya MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Catalunya MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH CATALUNYA MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Catalunya MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 CATALUNYA MOTOGP IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Catalunya MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S CHANNEL 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN

  2. Connect to a secure server location in the UK.

  3. Head to the MotoGP page.

  4. Enjoy the highlights!

CATALUNYA MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday May 24
9.45am - Free Practice 1
2pm - Practice

Saturday May 25
9.10am - Practice 2
9.50am - Qualifying
2pm - Sprint race

Sunday May 26
1pm - Catalunya MotoGP

HOW TO WATCH 2024 CATALUNYA MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Catalunya MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Catalunya MotoGP.

And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on TNT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to TNT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
44m ago
Lewis Hamilton explains “I told you guys” radio complaint in Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
53m ago
Aleix Espargaro: I fought like a lion, but Marc is Marc!
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
F1
News
58m ago
Charles Leclerc couldn’t see on final laps of Monaco GP due to ‘tears in my eyes’
Race winner Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,
Race winner Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari celebrates on the podium…
F1
News
1h ago
Alpine threaten Esteban Ocon with “consequences” after Pierre Gasly incident
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner jabs at Mercedes with ‘defeatist’ Monaco GP strategy claim
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen names “only positive” from Monaco GP after “weekend to forget”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez “shaky” after crash, ‘surprised’ Kevin Magnussen wasn’t penalised
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by marshals after the race stopping start crash.
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Why Enea Bastianini ignored Catalunya long laps: “Crazy, but it's like this!”
Enea Bastianini, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Pierre Gasly blasts Esteban Ocon for Lap 1 clash: ‘We can’t afford this sort of behaviour’
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8…