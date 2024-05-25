2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 20m 1.478s 2 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.892s 3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +1.169s 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +2.147s 5 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +2.980s 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +4.623s 7 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +8.084s 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +8.245s 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +8.643s 10 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +9.241s 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +9.537s 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +13.045s 13 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +13.199s 14 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +13.378s 15 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +16.438s 16 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +18.000s 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +25.262s 18 Stefan Bradl GER HRC Test Team (RC213V) +33.751s Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) DNF Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) DNF Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) DNF Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) DNF Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) DNF

* Rookie

Home hero Aleix Espargaro takes a dramatic victory in the 2024 Catalan MotoGP Sprint after Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the lead on the final lap.

Bagnaia was the third rider to fall while leading the race, after earlier errors by Raul Fernandez and Brad Binder!

Bagnaia’s Turn 5 exit - which left the reigning world champion stunned in the gravel trap - also put Pedro Acosta back on the podium, moments after the rookie had lost third place to Marc Marquez.

Marquez started just 14th after failing to progress past Qualifying 1 and was racing without a wing, after clipping Jack Miller at Turn 1.

Title leader Jorge Martin, seventh on the grid after a fall in qualifying, salvaged fourth place. Marquez is now Martin's closest world championship rival.

All riders picked the medium front and soft rear tyre options for the 12-lap distance.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.