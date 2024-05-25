2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Sprint Race Results

Sprint race results from the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

2024 Catalan MotoGP Sprint race start
PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)20m 1.478s
2Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.892s
3Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+1.169s
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+2.147s
5Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+2.980s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+4.623s
7Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+8.084s
8Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+8.245s
9Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+8.643s
10Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+9.241s
11Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+9.537s
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+13.045s
13Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+13.199s
14Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+13.378s
15Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+16.438s
16Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+18.000s
17Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+25.262s
18Stefan BradlGERHRC Test Team (RC213V)+33.751s
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)DNF
 Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)DNF
 Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)DNF

* Rookie

Home hero Aleix Espargaro takes a dramatic victory in the 2024 Catalan MotoGP Sprint after Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the lead on the final lap.

Bagnaia was the third rider to fall while leading the race, after earlier errors by Raul Fernandez and Brad Binder!

Bagnaia’s Turn 5 exit - which left the reigning world champion stunned in the gravel trap - also put Pedro Acosta back on the podium, moments after the rookie had lost third place to Marc Marquez.

Marquez started just 14th after failing to progress past Qualifying 1 and was racing without a wing, after clipping Jack Miller at Turn 1.

Title leader Jorge Martin, seventh on the grid after a fall in qualifying, salvaged fourth place. Marquez is now Martin's closest world championship rival.

All riders picked the medium front and soft rear tyre options for the 12-lap distance.

Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.

The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.

