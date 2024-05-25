2024 MotoGP Catalunya, Barcelona - Sprint Race Results
Sprint race results from the Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 6 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|20m 1.478s
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.892s
|3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.169s
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+2.147s
|5
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+2.980s
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+4.623s
|7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+8.084s
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+8.245s
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+8.643s
|10
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+9.241s
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+9.537s
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+13.045s
|13
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+13.199s
|14
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+13.378s
|15
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+16.438s
|16
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+18.000s
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+25.262s
|18
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|HRC Test Team (RC213V)
|+33.751s
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|DNF
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|DNF
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|DNF
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|DNF
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|DNF
* Rookie
Home hero Aleix Espargaro takes a dramatic victory in the 2024 Catalan MotoGP Sprint after Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the lead on the final lap.
Bagnaia was the third rider to fall while leading the race, after earlier errors by Raul Fernandez and Brad Binder!
Bagnaia’s Turn 5 exit - which left the reigning world champion stunned in the gravel trap - also put Pedro Acosta back on the podium, moments after the rookie had lost third place to Marc Marquez.
Marquez started just 14th after failing to progress past Qualifying 1 and was racing without a wing, after clipping Jack Miller at Turn 1.
Title leader Jorge Martin, seventh on the grid after a fall in qualifying, salvaged fourth place. Marquez is now Martin's closest world championship rival.
All riders picked the medium front and soft rear tyre options for the 12-lap distance.
Revised tyre pressure rules for 2024 mean riders must now stay above a lower front minimum of 1.8 bar (instead of 1.88) for 60% (instead of 50%) of a Grand Prix distance, or 30% of a Sprint.
The penalty for failing to meet this minimum in a Grand Prix will be a 16-second post-race time penalty, or an 8-second penalty for a Sprint/short race.