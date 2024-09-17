MotoGP appoints Red Bull communications director in new global marketing role

MotoGP has announced that Kelly Brittain, currently Brand & Communications Director at Red Bull Technology, will join Dorna Sports as Managing Director of Global Marketing.

Ms. Brittain is expected to begin her new role as Managing Director of Global Marketing in time for the 2025 season. She will report to Dan Rossomondo, who became Chief Commercial Officer at Dorna at the beginning of the 2023 MotoGP season.

In addition to her current position at Red Bull Technology, which she’s held since 2021, Ms. Brittain also has previous experience at Mitchells & Butlers, Samsung, Telefonica (O2) UK, and DAZN.

“MotoGP is, deservedly, one of the most prestigious brands in sport and I'm thrilled that I will be working with the team to elevate the sport and expand the fanbase globally,” Ms. Brittain said.

“Everything starts with the fans; understanding why they engage and what this sport provides them.

“Our aim is to amplify this on a global scale to unlock brand growth, which includes driving MotoGP’s presence across different media, cultural spaces and demographics the sport is yet to reach.

“There are already fantastic foundations in place across fan engagement, CRM (customer relationship management), social media, as well as the strong working relationships with the teams and promoters.

“Our mission is to build on this and break down any barriers to engagement and growth. The ecosystem around sports has grown exponentially, with so many access points for both new and established fans, be that content, the proliferation of social channels, merchandise and brand collaborations.

“Working to maximise this for MotoGP is a really exciting prospect and it’s a privilege to be joining this exceptional team to drive this next chapter of growth and success."

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Kelly [Brittain] to MotoGP. Marketing and promotion is our number one area of focus as we build this new era for the sport, putting both current and future fans at the centre of everything we do, and we know creating this new role and hiring a talent like Kelly will be a huge asset.

“MotoGP is a global property with a fanbase of 500 million [people], but we want more. The diversity in our audience will only be rewarded as we build our team to reflect different experience, backgrounds and expertise in our mission to expand this incredible sport.

“Kelly is a big asset for us, with a proven track record, and brings a lot to the table. Having got to know her during this process, we know she will not only bring professional excellence and experience, but also be a fantastic person to work with as we aim to make MotoGP a household name — everywhere.”