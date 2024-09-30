Official: Aki Ajo to become KTM MotoGP team manager

KTM has confirmed that Aki Ajo will step up from running his own factory-backed Ajo Moto2 and Moto3 teams to take over as KTM's MotoGP team manager from 2025.

Ajo replaces Francesco Guidotti, who has been in the role since joining KTM from Pramac Ducati in 2022. Guidotti's departure, rumoured since Misano, was announced on Sunday evening in Mandalika.

"We have a special relationship and a very close collaboration with Aki and so we felt this was the best decision to take the MotoGP project forward," said KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer. "I’ve said it before and will mention it again: he believed in us when we were just getting organised in this paddock, so the trust and the friendship is unmatched. His team’s success speaks for itself. He has won titles with both of the riders that will be in the pitbox for 2025 but that knowledge is just part of the skillset he will bring. "We know we can count on a lot of pedigree and, of course, Aki knows our company and the way we race. I’m really pleased and proud that we are taking this challenge together and we are continuing a story that began a long time ago and has had so much success and great stories already.” Ajo Motorsport made its grand prix debut in the 125cc class in 2001, taking its first win in 2003 and first world championship in 2008, with Mike De Meglio on a Derbi. Marc Marquez took Ajo's second title in 2010. Ajo began its partnership with KTM for the new Moto3 era in 2012, winning the four-stroke crown at its first attempt with Sandro Cortese. 'Red Bull KTM Ajo' has won another two championships since with Brad Binder (2016) and Pedro Acosta (2021). Ajo also branched out to the Moto2 category in 2015, instantly winning back-to-back championships with Johann Zarco on a Kalex chassis. After running KTM's short-lived Moto2 chassis project from 2017-2019, Ajo returned to Kalex and has won the last three Moto2 titles with Remy Gardner, Augusto Fernandez and Pedro Acosta.

“It’s an honour to be offered this great new role and opportunity to work in MotoGP with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing," Aki Ajo said.

"At the moment MotoGP is at a very high level so we need to continue to work in many areas and use the strengths that we have to build this KTM package to an even better standard.

"We need to keep pushing but I think this project already has many good parts to be right at the very top; we have to manage them in the best way. Thank you to Stefan, Hubert, Pit and Jens and everyone in the KTM structure.”

Ajo will rejoin his former Moto3 and Moto2 riders Binder and Acosta at KTM next season.

The Finn is also the personal manager of Jack Miller, who is leaving KTM to join Pramac Yamaha next season after being replaced by Acosta and missing out on a seat at Tech3.

'The Red Bull KTM Ajo structure in Moto3 and Moto2 will retain the same focus on developing some of the brightest prospects in the KTM GP Academy,' added a KTM statement announcing Ajo's new role.