How to watch Malaysia MotoGP live

This is how to watch the Malaysia MotoGP on November 1-3, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Malaysia MotoGP start times below.

The pentultimate round of the 2024 MotoGP season is in Sepang.

Jorge Martin has a 17-point lead ahead of Pecco Bagnaia at the top of the standings.

The championship has been a battle of errors this season - so Martin and Bagnaia will be desperate to avoid a crucial mishap at this late stage.

Will Marc Marquez have his say? He can't win the title himself but he's in form and his presence may yet upset the applecart.

Elsewhere, Yamaha and Honda will continue their slow progress before the 2025 season begins.

MALAYSIA MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday November 1

2.45am - Free Practice 1

7am - Practice

Saturday November 2

2.10am - Practice 2

2.50am - Qualifying

7am - Sprint race

Sunday November 3

7am - Malaysia MotoGP

HOW TO WATCH MALAYSIA MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Malaysia MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy. It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles. HOW TO WATCH MALAYSIA MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Malaysia MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in. Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Malaysia MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH LIVE STREAM OF MALAYSIA MOTOGP

Subscribe to MotoGP Video Pass for a live stream.

It is the official platform run by MotoGP and offers live and on demand access to every race, including historic races.

Every session - from practice to qualifying to the sprint races to the grands prix - of every round are available here.

There is also lots of other exclusive content to enjoy.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €199.99 (£170.97) for an annual subscription, or €29.99 (£25.64) for a monthly subscription.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 MALAYSIA MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Malaysia MotoGP in the UK across Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Malaysia MotoGP.

TNT Sports can be purchased for £30.99 - which gets you all four of its channels plus Discovery+. You can watch on TV, mobile, tablet or consoles.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial for TNT Sports with the Discovery Plus Premium bundle on Amazon Prime.

HOW TO WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS OF 2024 MALAYSIA MOTOGP

ITVX shows free highlights of MotoGP.

MotoGP's official website and YouTube channel will also post free highlights.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 MALAYSIA MOTOGP IN THE US

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Malaysia MotoGP in the US. Every race will be broadcast on their truTV channel. Streaming is available via Max.

SlingTV is also the place to go for streaming.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 MALAYSIA MOTOGP IN AUSTRALIA

The MotoGP broadcaster in Australia is Kayo Sports or Foxtel Go. Coverage of the Malaysia MotoGP can be found here.