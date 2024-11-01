Valencia MotoGP cancelled; five alternative venues under consideration

Major new developments with the final round of MotoGP season

Picture provided by Ricardo Tormo Circuit
Picture provided by Ricardo Tormo Circuit

Five alternative venues are reportedly being considered as replacements after the Valencia MotoGP was cancelled.

Deadly floods in Valencia, where the final round of the MotoGP season is scheduled in two weeks, have caused a last-gasp re-think.

MotoGP confirmed on Friday that their season-finale in Valencia was cancelled although a new plan has not yet been confirmed.

Five alternative circuits considered

Qatar, Jerez and Portimao are being considered as replacements for Valencia, Motorsport report.

Jerez, Barcelona, Aragon and Qatar are options, AS report.

Jerez and Barcelona are named by AS as the two likeliest options.

New dates on the table

The Valencia MotoGP was due on November 15-17 but wherever the replacement round is held, the date is expected to be pushed back.

Formula 1 are racing in Qatar on November 29-December 1, complicating that option.

The likeliest weekend for the rearranged MotoGP round is November 22-24, a week later than the Valencia MotoGP was planned.

The postseason test, scheduled for Tuesday November 19, will also have to be rearranged in line for the new race weekend.

MotoGP statement

“MotoGP stands with the Community of Valencia following the devastating floods that have affected the area. Our hearts are with all those who have been lost and those who have lost so much.

“We have been in constant contact with the local authorities and the circuit to best assess how we can help and how we should proceed. We have a responsibility to every region where we race that goes far beyond the sport and the events.

“After carefully weighing up the potential positive impact of MotoGP racing in Valencia on delayed dates versus ensuring no single resource is diverted from the recovery efforts by the presence of MotoGP, the championship and local authorities have been obliged to cancel the 2024 Valencia GP.

“In lieu of racing in Valencia, MotoGP will instead race for Valencia. The championship will put our collective efforts behind backing the relief funds already in place to ensure our positive impact can connect with the area in the way it best serves the people and communities we have been part of for so long.

“Our efforts will begin during the Malaysian GP and continue at the final round of 2024, with a new venue and dates to be announced as soon as confirmed.

"Fans around the world, our athletes, and paddock deserve a sporting finale to the 2024 season, and one that can make a key contribution to supporting the communities we race in.

“Any further information regarding the season finale will be confirmed as soon as possible.”

