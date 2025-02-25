How to watch the Thailand MotoGP: Live stream here

This is how to watch the Thailand MotoGP on February 28-March 2, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Thailand MotoGP start times below.

The season-opening race at Buriram is finally here!

After weeks of testing, MotoGP fans will truly find out who will start the season fastest in Thailand.

Ducati factory teammates Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia are highly-tipped after looking good in testing.

But MotoGP champion Jorge Martin, newly of Aprilia, misses out due to an injury suffered earlier this week which compounds his nightmare preseason.

Watch out for Yamaha too, now with four bikes on the grid instead of two. They showed glimpses of improvement during testing.

HOW TO WATCH THAILAND MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Thailand MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Thailand MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 THAILAND MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Thailand MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free