How to watch the Thailand MotoGP: Live stream here
Information below on how to watch the 2024 Thailand MotoGP, including timings and schedule
This is how to watch the Thailand MotoGP on February 28-March 2, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Thailand MotoGP start times below.
The season-opening race at Buriram is finally here!
After weeks of testing, MotoGP fans will truly find out who will start the season fastest in Thailand.
Ducati factory teammates Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia are highly-tipped after looking good in testing.
But MotoGP champion Jorge Martin, newly of Aprilia, misses out due to an injury suffered earlier this week which compounds his nightmare preseason.
Watch out for Yamaha too, now with four bikes on the grid instead of two. They showed glimpses of improvement during testing.
HOW TO WATCH THAILAND MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE
The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Thailand MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.
Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Thailand MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.
HOW TO WATCH 2025 THAILAND MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE
If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Thailand MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.
ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free
It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.
HOW TO WATCH 2025 THAILAND MOTOGP IN THE US
TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Thailand MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.
Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.
HOW TO WATCH 2025 THAILAND MOTOGP IN THE UK
TNT Sports is showing every session of the Thailand MotoGP in the UK.
With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Thailand MotoGP.
And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.
To watch the MotoGP on TNT
2. Connect to a server location in the UK
3. Head to TNT and log in
4. Enjoy the action!
WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S QUEST
Price: Free
British TV channel Quest offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:
Connect to a secure server location in the UK.
Head to the MotoGP page.
Enjoy the highlights!
THAILAND MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)
Friday February 28
3.45am - FP1
8am - Practice
Saturday March 1
3.10am - FP3
3.50am - Qualifying
8am - Sprint race
Sunday March 2
8am - Thailand MotoGP