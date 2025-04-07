How to watch 2025 Qatar MotoGP: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2025 Qatar MotoGP, including timings and schedule

This is how to watch the 2025 Qatar MotoGP on April 11-13, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Qatar MotoGP start times below.

Alex Marquez enters a premier class round as the championship leader for the first time in his career.

The Gresini rider has finished P2 in all three sprints and three grands prix so far.

He is a point clear of brother Marc Marquez who fell out of the lead at the Circuit of the Americas.

Pecco Bagnaia took advantage to record his first win of 2025 - now he welcomes the Marquez brothers to a circuit which is expected to favour him.

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Americas MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Americas MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 QATAR MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Qatar MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 QATAR MOTOGP IN THE US

Fox Sports are the TV broadcasters for MotoGP in 2025 in the United States of America.

Every grand prix and every sprint race will be shown live, on either Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2.

A highlights show will also be shown during the week after each round.

Every race is available via the Fox Sports all, and some are available via Fx Deportes.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 QATAR MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Qatar MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Qatar MotoGP.

And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on TNT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to TNT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S QUEST

Price: Free

British TV channel Quest offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN

  2. Connect to a secure server location in the UK.

  3. Head to the MotoGP page.

  4. Enjoy the highlights!

QATAR MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday April 11
1.45pm - FP1
6pm - Practice

Saturday April 12
1pm - FP3
1.50pm - Qualifying
6pm - Sprint race

Sunday April 13
6pm - Qatar MotoGP

