An early crash in the Czech MotoGP, combined with another dominant win for older brother Marc, has left Alex Marquez 120 points adrift in the 2025 title race heading into the summer break.

The Gresini Ducati rider is the only other competitor to have led the world championship this season, while also celebrating a Sprint win at Silverstone and a first premier-class Grand Prix victory at Jerez, on the year-old GP24.

But with the double Brno non-score - Alex was 17th after severe rear grip issues in the Sprint - adding to GP DNFs at Le Mans and Assen, the Spaniard now finds himself focusing on defending second from factory Ducati star Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia, winner after Marc’s accident in COTA, is 48 points behind Alex with ten rounds remaining. The double champion also acknowledged the title fight may already be out of reach in a social media post after Brno:

“Surely, the approach to the season has changed after these many races, as it’s hard to think about fighting with Marc in these conditions.

“We must be realists. We need to reset and do the best we can, keeping Alex as our reference point.”

Alex Marquez sets updated 2025 MotoGP target

Alex Marquez likewise ruled out chasing down Marc’s huge points lead: “I think 120 points is impossible. More than difficult!

“I mean, until it is over, everything is possible. But I always said my target was to be second in the championship, which is something really, really good. It’s magic.”

The former Moto3 and Moto2 champion is now focused on recovery from a hand fracture at Assen and then a strong comeback in Austria:

“What we need to do is recover from the injury, come back in Austria in a good way, be focused again, and try not to make a mistake like we did [at Brno].”

Despite the frustration at Brno, Alex remains positive about his season to date, rating the opening 12 rounds as 8.5 out of 10:

“Because apart from [the] mistake and the one in Holland, with the team we’ve had a really good season.

“It’s not time to put everything in the rubbish bin. We need to see the positives.

“We made a mistake, and it will be experience for the future. Just that.

“The speed we have is amazing, so we need to keep going like that, recover, and come back strong after the summer.”

Alex's previous best MotoGP ranking is eighth overall, while team-mate to Marc at Gresini last season.