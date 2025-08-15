KTM boss explains how Brad Binder will reset tough 2025 MotoGP season

Red Bull KTM MotoGP boss Aki Ajo says a simplification of working methods, and communication between the different elements of the Austrian factory’s MotoGP project, has been a factor in its recent improvements and that this strategy has been used as a kind of reset for the struggling Brad Binder.

KTM’s 2025 MotoGP season started in a difficult way, and it was without a podium finish in the opening 11 rounds of the season, while other brands like Honda and Aprilia were able to show improvements and take race wins.

There was a turnaround in Czechia at the final round before the summer break, though, as Pedro Acosta put the RC16 on the podium in both the Sprint and the grand prix at Brno.

Acosta’s team boss Aki Ajo thinks that part of the recent improvements from the Mattighofen brand have come from making the work it does more simple, and by improving communication between the various elements that make up a factory MotoGP project.

“It’s always many reasons,” Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager Ajo said on MotoGP.com’s Gear Up show in Austria.

“It’s also technical reasons and let’s say how we focus and how we handle also technical development.

“I think that, since last year in September when I jumped into the project a little bit more, I feel that we improved a little bit the communication.

“That, for me, is very important in technical sports that you don’t make it too complicated, and especially that you take care all the time that people are working in the same direction.

“We focused a lot to make the communication between the factory, testing team, racing team, even more close, to be one solid group who make the main communication and maybe make the main decisions also.

“Always everything starts here, from the race track, but of course to use all the parties very well and with very close communication.

“I think there is some key to simplify the work and to make the communication more clear.

“Somehow, when people see that this is happening, and also if it brings results, this is something that brings some calmness and patience for the work.”

This working simplification has also been something that Ajo feels has been important for Brad Binder who struggled in the beginning of 2025, taking a best finish of sixth in Spain, but who Ajo suggests is ready now to start rebuilding.

“Always for riders, [there are] in the career up and down moments,” Ajo said.

“I think, for Brad [Binder], it already started a little bit last year. Last year was already a bit more challenging, and, when this season didn’t start well, of course there is something coming also mentally many times. It’s like a blocked moment that is difficult to open.

“But I see with Brad now that, already for many races, we simplify work a lot and let’s say there are some moments where you really need to realise where you are, you simplify the work, and then step-by-step we can go back to normal again.

“I think now we are in those moments to coming back to normal work.

“I don’t say to make it complicated, but to focus more on the details again and I’m sure that it’s coming again.”