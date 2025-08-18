Jeremy McWilliams, 61, plays his role but ally suffers late title heartbreak

Jeremy McWilliams
Jeremy McWilliams

Jeremy McWilliams was back racing a Yamaha at the Mid Ohio MotoAmerica round at the weekend.

His ultimate goal was to help Jake Lewis to claim the Super Hooligan title at the season finale on Sunday - but Lewis fell short.

McWilliams has been Lewis’ crew chief and rider coach throughout this year, helping him to a last-race title showdown in the MotoAmerica class.

McWilliams took over racing in the Supersport class as Lewis’ replacement on an Altus Motorsport Yamaha R9, to allow Lewis to concentrate on the race which truly mattered.

Points leader Corey West suffered a mechanical issue which opened the door to Lewis.

But Lewis ran wide at the penultimate corner and James Rispoli beat him to the Race 2 victory by just 0.758s.

It meant Rispoli claimed the Super Hooligan title, edging Lewis by four points.

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old Northern Irishman McWilliams finished 18th in Race 1 at Mid-Ohio in the Supersport class.

He suffered a DNF on Sunday in Race 2.

PJ Jacobsen and Matthew Scholz won those two races respectively.

Those riders are set to duke it out for the Supersport title until the last race at New Jersey Motorsports Park at the end of September.

