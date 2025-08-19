MotoGP rival pinpoints area Marc Marquez made “the difference” in Austrian Grand Prix

“Acceleration” has been pinpointed as one of the key areas where Marc Marquez was able to make a “difference” in the Austrian MotoGP.

The MotoGP race at the Red Bull Ring last Sunday (17 August) marked the first time Marc Marquez has taken victory at the Spielberg circuit, and also his sixth grand prix win in succession.

Marco Bezzecchi spent 19 laps leading Marquez on Sunday, was passed on lap 20 and ultimately finished third behind Fermin Aldeguer after encountering a “small issue” in the closing laps of the race.

The Italian has been Marquez’s closest competitor in three of the last four races, finishing second to the Ducati Lenovo Team rider in Assen and Brno before the Austrian race.

As such, Bezzecchi has been in a place to comment on what he notices about Marquez’s riding, which is clearly in a good moment for the eight-time World Champion.

Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

The Aprilia Racing rider was asked in the post-race press conference in Austria where he felt Marquez’s strengths and weaknesses were during the race.

“Well, weaknesses – not many, because when he passed me then he was faster,” Bezzecchi said.

“Especially the difference was in acceleration; he was really smooth and a lot of traction in the stop-and-start corners.”

Bezzecchi also commented on his own style, and about how he has had to adapt to the RS-GP after three seasons aboard Ducati’s Desmosedici.

“My style is a little bit different,” he said.

“Of course, I had to adapt myself to another bike, it’s normal when you change the bike.

“You’re used to do something, but maybe it’s not working in the same way like the bike you were riding before.

“So, I had to adapt a bit myself, and with my body I had also to change my position on the bike.”