Ducati pair penalised for Aprilia wipeouts in Barcelona MotoGP sprint

Franco Morbidelli and Fermin Aldeguer have been penalised for separate collisions that took the factory Aprilia duo out of the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix sprint.

Aprilia has enjoyed strong recent form at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, but failed to continue its run of podium challenges in 2025 on Saturday in the sprint.

Marco Bezzecchi had been running just inside the top 10 when on lap eight of 12 he was taken out of the sprint by Gresini Ducati’s Fermin Aldeguer.

Aldeguer was attempting a move on the inside of Bezzecchi at the Turn 5 left-hander when he tucked the front and crashed into the Aprilia.

Bezzecchi looked in considerable discomfort after the tangle, though Aprilia revealed he had escaped with just bruising.

A lap earlier, Bezzecchi’s team-mate Jorge Martin was taken down by VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli at Turn 10 in a similar incident.

The FIM MotoGP stewards placed both incidents under investigation, and have issued penalties to the satellite Ducati duo.

Both Aldeguer and Morbidelli will have to serve a single long lap penalty in Sunday’s grand prix at Barcelona.

Per the regulations, because this was a second offence for each this season, the severity of the punishment has increased to a long lap.

Should both fail to start the grand prix on Sunday for something related to their sprint incidents, the penalty will be carried forward to the next event they participate in.

However, should they be unable to start the grand prix due to an unrelated incident, the penalty will be deemed served.

As was the case with Enea Bastianini in Hungary, should either crash in the grand prix before serving the penalty and cannot restart, it will also be considered served.

The stewards already announced earlier on Saturday that Honda’s Joan Mir will drop three places on the grid for the grand prix due to riding slowly on the racing line in Q1.