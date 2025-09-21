Will Superbike success help Ducati in MotoGP’s Pirelli switch?

Gigi Dall’Igna talks Pirelli tyre switch for MotoGP in 2027

Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse, 2025 MotoGP season
Gigi Dall'Igna, Ducati Corse, 2025 MotoGP season
© Gold and Goose

Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna doesn’t believe the brand’s Superbike success will give it an advantage when MotoGP switches to Pirelli tyres in 2027.

After almost 10 years as the sole tyre supplier to the championship, Michelin’s deal with MotoGP has not been renewed beyond the end of next season.

Instead, Italian tyre supplier Pirelli - who took over from Dunlop in Moto2 and Moto3 in 2024 - will supply rubber for MotoGP in 2027 as it switches to the new 850cc regulations.

Pirelli had its first MotoGP test earlier this week at Misano with all of the manufacturers and is one of two outings planned.

With all eyes on the 2027 regulations, many engineers have spoken about how the Pirellis will cause a bigger shake up to the order than the new bikes.

In an interview at Misano with select media, including Crash.net, Ducati’s Gigi Dall’Igna echoed these comments.

“Honestly speaking, the most important change will not be the rule change, it will be the tyre change,” he said.

“We have a different tyre supplier starting from ’27, and for sure this could make a big step in overall performance.

“So, this is, in my opinion, the key we have to pay attention to. You have to understand what that tyre need to go fast.”

Ducati has enjoyed much success on Pirelli tyres in World Superbikes over the years, though - when asked by Crash - Dall’Igna doubts this will be an advantage to the brand for 2027.

“Honestly, I don’t think so, because for sure we have to change the dimensions of the wheels because they will not be the same as the Superbike,” he explained.

“So, for sure, the tyres will be different from the Superbike.

“But of course, the technology that Pirelli has at its disposal is Superbike technology. And so, for sure, the trend will be this.

“But also Yamaha in in Superbike, Honda is in Superbike, so we are not the only one.

“So, there are a lot of manufacturers who will have some ideas as to what the new tyres need.”

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

