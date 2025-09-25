Jorge Martin: Marc Marquez’s “historic” comeback “a big example”

Jorge Martin has hailed Marc Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP season as “one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sports”, describing the Ducati star as “a big example” after his own injury struggles.

With Marc Marquez chosen to join Francesco Bagnaia at Ducati Lenovo, Martin took the number one plate from Pramac to Aprilia.

But Martin’s title defence ended before it had even begun, with injuries ruling him out of pre-season testing, then ten of the opening eleven rounds.

The Spaniard later admitted he feared for his life after the Qatar accident, before being drawn into a contractual dispute with Aprilia over 2026.

Finally fit again and having committed to Aprilia, Martin says he draws inspiration from Marquez, who is on the verge of his first world title since 2019 after overcoming several years of arm surgeries and bouts of diplopia.

“For sure, it's one of the greatest comebacks in the history of sports,” Martin told MotoGP.com. “For me, I have to say it's a big example.

“Because coming from where I come, being champion, then getting injured, I think having his example can help me to go back to winning. 

"It’s a historic season, so congrats to Marc.”

Martin and Marquez were later seated next to each other during the delayed 2025 'class photo' (pictured), with Martin's RS-GP left empty during the opening round photo in Thailand.

Jorge Martin's “great step” at Misano

Martin is still chasing his first podium of the year, with a best result of fourth at Balaton Park, but left the Misano test optimistic after making big progress with a revised handlebar position.

However, he warned there is still a long way to go before he can join team-mate Marco Bezzecchi as an RS-GP race winner.

“In the test we did a great step in terms of performance and also I'm much more comfortable on the bike,” he explained.

“So let's see if that work pays off here.

“For sure, it is still a long journey until we go back to winning, but I think it can be a good race. Not only this one, but also the upcoming races can be really, really good for me.”
 

