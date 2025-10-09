Alex Marquez “said bye-bye” to Indonesian MotoGP race - then got “lucky”

Alex Marquez feared his Indonesian MotoGP chances were over before the red lights even went out in Sunday's race.

Alex Marquez, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

On a day when older brother Marc was injured in a clash with Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez extended his MotoGP points advantage over Francesco Bagnaia to 88 in his quest to complete a historic Marquez world championship one-two.

But the Gresini rider feared he had said “bye-bye” to his race before it had even started, when he was unable to engage his front holeshot device.

“I started the race in a really bad way. I didn’t engage the front device, so I said 'bye-bye' to the race,” he revealed. 

“For lucky, I was able to make quite a good start, but I still lost some positions."

Despite Marc and Bezzecchi being eliminated ahead of him on the opening lap, he emerged one place lower than his grid position, in eighth.

“I didn't know which position I was in on the first laps. I was just trying to be constant and not make mistakes,” he said.

Alex Marquez buried in the pack on the opening lap, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Alex Marquez buried in the pack on the opening lap, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

“The podium looked really far away, but suddenly, from one lap to the other, I said, ‘the group is there’.”

Having moved to seventh when Joan Mir fell, Marquez passed Fabio Quartararo on lap 10, Luca Marini on lap 14, Raul Fernandez on lap 15, Pedro Acosta on lap 22 and then Alex Rins on lap 23 of 27.

“I was in a train of the Yamahas, Quartararo and Rins, that were super fast with the soft rear in the beginning and it was impossible to overtake them,” he explained.

“But later on, I started to overtake and feel a little bit better. I did everything with patience. Just trying not to make mistakes.”

The pass on Rins put Marquez into second place behind runaway team-mate Fermin Aldeguer with just a handful of laps to go. 

However, Acosta retaliated and Marquez finished a difficult weekend in third.

Alex Marquez leads Pedro Acosta in the fight for 2nd, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
Alex Marquez leads Pedro Acosta in the fight for 2nd, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP

“In the last two laps, Pedro was faster than me,” Alex admitted. “He overtook me and I said, a podium is okay after all the problems that we had this weekend.

“It’s a good result. Last year, we suffered a lot here.

“On paper, this was one of my weakest [tracks] here in Mandalika, so we saved it in a really good way.”

With Bagnaia falling to score in either Mandalika race, Alex can now afford to lose an average of 21 points to the factory Ducati rider over each of the final four rounds and still claim the runner-up spot.

To put that into context, Bagnaia has only outscored Alex by 21-points or more in one round so far this season (Japan).

“We took many important points for our second in the championship - now we need to look forward to Australia,” he said.

The Australian MotoGP takes place from October 17-19.

Alex Marquez “said bye-bye” to Indonesian MotoGP race - then got “lucky”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega reveals the “mistake” that disrupted his Estoril WorldSBK practice
9h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea picks out the one area for Yamaha to improve at Estoril WorldSBK
9h ago
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Estoril WorldSBK practice “easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, “but we need to improve”
10h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Management changes confirmed at Honda for WorldSBK 2026
11h ago
Xavi Vierge, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers Motocorsa WorldSBK exit confirmed: “It’s hard to finish always 15th”
11h ago
Ryan Vickers, 2025 French WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
George Russell hailed a “complete driver” in Max Verstappen F1 comparison
12h ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell
WSBK Results
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice Results
12h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
What “surprised” Pecco Bagnaia being Marc Marquez’s MotoGP team-mate
13h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
WSBK
2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened
13h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren urged to prioritise Oscar Piastri over Lando Norris in F1 title fight
13h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris