Historic MotoGP one-two for Marc and Alex Marquez: “A small family that gave everything”

Alex Marquez reflected on the ‘passion and attitude’ shown by his family after completing a historic Marquez one-two, behind brother Marc, in the 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings.

While nine-time world champion Marc is currently sidelined by injury, Alex secured the runner-up spot on Saturday at Sepang, then celebrated in perfect style by winning the Malaysian Grand Prix.

Never before have two brothers filled the top two places in the motorcycle grand prix world championship, which began in 1949.

“It’s the reward for hard work and, above all, for the passion and attitude of a small family that gave everything so their two sons could fulfil their dreams,” Alex Marquez said during an Estrella-Galicia media event in Madrid on Thursday.

“‘Passion’ is the right word to describe what my family has always felt.

“It’s been a historic year for both of us - in 76 years of the World Championship, it had never been done before.

“It’s true that I finished second, but I’m as happy as if I had won. Being able to share success with your brother is something even better than a title.”

Alex added: "We were just two kids from Cervera, a town of eight thousand people, and we’ve finished first and second in MotoGP. In the world of motorcycle racing, that’s something incredible.

"I also think it’s a gift - the best way to say ‘thank you’ to our parents, because they were the ones who never had holidays.

"Everything was done for the kids riding, training, and spending every weekend at a circuit. I think that, over the years, this is the gift that can make them happiest - seeing us enjoy our passion.”

While Marc Marquez returned to the top of the world for the first time since 2019, Alex has enjoyed his best-ever premier-class season with grand prix victories at Jerez, Catalunya and now Sepang among his 24 rostrum finishes.

“I prefer to do my job on track. That’s why I like to keep a low profile and say things as they are,” Alex said of his approach to racing.

“In the end, I think being self-critical is a very important quality - that’s my philosophy: do your job well.

“I can’t lie; if something has gone wrong, you acknowledge it, accept it, and move on to the next race - and not only in MotoGP, but in life in general.”

Alex’s efforts, combined with the achievements of race-winning team-mate and top rookie Fermin Aldeguer, have also helped Gresini clinch the Independent Teams’ title with two rounds remaining.

