Pramac Yamaha “would love” to give Miguel Oliveira a “result he’ll remember forever” on his home MotoGP farewell at Portimao this weekend.

Portimao is the first of two remaining rounds before Oliveira swaps places with BMW’s reigning WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu for 2026.

Oliveira made his grand prix debut in 2011 in the now-defunct 125cc class and has gone on to win 17 grands prix across Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP.

That includes a dominant victory for Tech3 in Portimao’s inaugural premier-class race in 2020.

At the other extreme, Oliveira was injured in a collision caused by Marc Marquez while running at the front early in the 2023 round.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Last year brought an eighth-place finish for Trackhouse Aprilia and Oliveira returns with a best of ninth on the M1, during another injury-interrupted season.

"I can‘t wait to get started"

“I‘m very emotional, because Portimao is a really special circuit for me, and racing at home always gives me that extra motivation to perform well,” Oliveira said.

“Knowing that this might be my last MotoGP race in front of my fans makes the weekend even more special.

“I want to do well, enjoy it, and make sure the team and all the fans enjoy it too. I can‘t wait to get started.”

Oliveira’s team-mate Jack Miller enjoyed his best weekend of the season in front of his home MotoGP fans at Phillip Island last month, claiming a front row start and fourth place in the Sprint.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“A result he‘ll remember forever”

Pramac team director Gino Borsoi hopes Oliveira can achieve “a result he‘ll remember forever.”

“It‘s a track where he has already won, and looking at his recent performances with Yamaha, I‘m confident he can have a strong weekend - one that both he and his crew deserve,” Borsoi said.

“I‘d love to give him a result he‘ll remember forever.”

Oliveira, who hopes to combine his 2026 WorldSBK duties with an Aprilia MotoGP testing role, will return to Portimao next March for round two of the Superbike season.