‘Road to MotoGP’ classes rebranded for 2026

The various ‘Road to MotoGP’ Junior and Talent Cup classes will be rebranded for 2026, the FIM and Dorna have announced.

The change aims to create a clearer, more recognisable pyramid leading up to the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP World Championship classes.

From 2026, the Spanish-based JuniorGP World Championship will be renamed the Moto3 Junior World Championship, while the various regional Talent Cups will be unified under the new Moto4 banner.

Road to MotoGP classes and structure.

At the base of the system will be the MotoMini World Series, followed by Moto4, before the final pre-Grand Prix step featuring the Moto2 European Championship, Moto3 Junior World Championship and Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup.

“We’re very proud of the Road to MotoGP,” said Carlos Ezpeleta, Dorna’s Chief Sporting Officer. “We continue to be committed to growing our sport from the grassroots and making sure we’re widening the base of the pyramid globally.

“This new structure, and its new identities, are an important evolution. It creates a clear pathway for riders, their parents and fans, and fits perfectly with the future of the Grand Prix classes.

“It also creates a fantastic foundation for the continued expansion of the programme. Creating global opportunity is important for the young riders it supports, important for MotoGP, and important for our fanbase.”

FIM president Jorge Viegas added that the rebranding strengthens efforts to ensure young riders from all parts of the world can access the MotoGP ladder.

“The FIM remains committed to identifying, supporting and providing clear and defined opportunities for emerging and talented riders from all corners of the world," he said.

“The new Road to MotoGP structure is the latest initiative in this pursuit and represents a hugely important step as we look to provide equal opportunities for all young riders irrespective of where they are racing.

“As a result of this programme, we are confident that we will see new champions from new countries make their mark at the highest level in the future.”