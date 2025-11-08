‘Superbike style’ catches out Nicolo Bulega in Portimao MotoGP Sprint

Nicolo Bulega’s MotoGP learning curve continued at Portimao as a “Superbike style” braking mistake cost him in qualifying and the Sprint.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP

Nicolo Bulega’s second day as a MotoGP rider saw the WorldSBK title runner-up reach new heights with 13th in a damp Saturday practice, before a “Superbike style” braking mistake ended his hopes in the Portuguese Sprint race.

Standing in for the injured Marc Marquez at the factory Ducati team, Bulega again turned heads when he was a contender for Qualifying 1’s transfer spots - until he ran wide.

Starting the Sprint from 18th, and joining the rest of the riders on the hard front tyre, the Italian was again caught out under braking - suffering his first MotoGP fall while in 17th place on lap 4.

“It was a day where I couldn’t put everything together, but I saw some positive things,” Bulega told Sky Italia.

“I’m struggling a bit with braking: with the Pirelli tyres, you can be aggressive and stop the bike immediately.

“With these [Michelins], you can’t be aggressive in the first braking section, you have to brake later.

“In qualifying, I made a mistake in the last corner, while in the Sprint I was doing a good lap, except that I braked in a ‘Superbike style’.”

Bulega added: "It was my first laps with the hard front tyre and I was trying to understand how it works.

"I overtook some riders, and I was trying to push to catch Morbidelli, but I braked too hard and lost the front while I was completely straight. 

"This is the most difficult thing for me now because the braking style in MotoGP is the complete opposite of Superbike."

Portimao MotoGP Sprint lap times: Podium plus Ducati riders
Portimao MotoGP Sprint lap times: Podium plus Ducati riders

Bulega had already identified braking as his main challenge after Friday’s opening day of MotoGP practice.

“In Superbike, you can be very aggressive on the first touch of braking, and you feel the bike stopping. Here, no, you have to be smooth at first and then pull on the lever more,” he explained.

“So I have to change my riding style. But after two years in Superbike with the Pirellis, it’s not easy to switch my riding style in one day.”

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia finished the Sprint in eighth place after suffering major traction issues.

‘Superbike style’ catches out Nicolo Bulega in Portimao MotoGP Sprint
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull suffer qualifying shocker with Max Verstappen out in Q1
10m ago
Verstappen suffered his first Q1 exit since 2021
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP starting grid after Aprilia rider withdraws
17m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Start times and how to watch
22m ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: “Mistakes I didn’t need to make” led to tense Portugal MotoGP sprint finish
26m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP News
‘Superbike style’ catches out Nicolo Bulega in Portimao MotoGP Sprint
35m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Ollie Bearman moves step closer to F1 race ban again after Liam Lawson clash
48m ago
Ollie Bearman
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia’s blunt Portugal MotoGP sprint reaction: ‘I simply lacked speed’
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
Lando Norris accused of ‘Mario Kart’ role in Oscar Piastri’s crash
1h ago
Norris passes his crashed teammate Piastri
F1
2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP LIVE: Qualifying - Lando Norris goes for pole after Sprint win
1h ago
Lando Norris, McLaren Racing
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta explains where he lost Portugal MotoGP sprint win
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP