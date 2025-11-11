2025 Valencia MotoGP: Start times and how to watch

The 2025 MotoGP season comes to a close this weekend with the Valencia Grand Prix, which returns after a year’s absence.

The longest season in MotoGP history has reached its 22nd round, and sees the championship return to Spain for the fourth time this year.

The Valencia Grand Prix has long been the traditional end to a season, but was struck from the calendar last year following deadly flooding in the region.

The Ricardo Tormo circuit is expected to be packed out for Valencia’s return, with fans looking to celebrate motorcycle racing a year on from tragedy in the region.

This is how to watch the 2025 Valencia MotoGP on 14-16 November.

We’ve also listed the start times for all of this weekend’s MotoGP sessions, in both local time and UK time.

When is the 2025 Valencia MotoGP?

The 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix runs from 14-16 November.

Practice begins on Friday 14 November, while qualifying and the sprint take place on Saturday 15 November. The grand prix will be held on Saturday 9 November.

What are the start times for the 2025 Valencia MotoGP?

Friday:

FP1 - 10:45 - 11:30 CET (09:45-10:30 GMT)

Practice - 1500-1600 CET (14:00-15:00 GMT)

Saturday:

FP2 - 10:10-10:40 CET (9:10-9:40 GMT)

Q1 - 10:50-11:05 CET (9:50-10:05 GMT)

Q2 - 11:15-11:30 CET (10:15-10:30 GMT)

Sprint (13 laps) - 15:00 CET (14:00 GMT)

Sunday:

Warm-up - 09:40-09:50 CET (08:40-08:50 GMT)

Race (27 laps) - 14:00 CET (13:00 GMT)

How to watch the 2025 Valencia MotoGP

MotoGP’s official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €104.99 for the whole season, including Timing Pass, or €99.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2025 Valencia MotoGP in the UK

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Portuguese MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month. You get four channels of sport, including MotoGP.

As for the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered by TNT Sports.

Can I watch the 2025 Valencia MotoGP in the UK for free?

There is no live coverage of the full 2025 MotoGP season on free-to-air television in the UK, and hasn’t been since the BBC’s broadcasting deal ended in 2013.

However, UK viewers can watch highlights of the 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix on Quest on Monday 10 November at 10pm.

UK viewers will also be able to watch the sprint on Saturday 8 November at 3pm.