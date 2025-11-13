Peter Hickman, Casey Stoner among stars in new game from MotoGP developer

Stars including Peter Hickman and Casey Stoner are set to appear in the new Ride 6 game from MotoGP developer Milestone.

The developer of the MotoGP videogame, Milestone, has announced Ride 6, the latest entry to its Gran Turismo-style motorcycle circuit racing game – and it includes Peter Hickman and Casey Stoner.

If the comparison has been to Gran Turismo for the majority of Ride’s 11-year history so far, though, the newest edition of the game takes something from the PlayStation exclusive’s long-time Xbox counterpart, Forza, and particularly the Forza Horizon series.

That’s not to say Ride 6 is about to introduce an open world element, but the whole game is based around a motorcycle-themed festival – with the admittedly unimaginative name: RIDE Fest.

It’s there where Casey Stoner and Peter Hickman exist, alongside a number of other high profile bike racers from a number of disciplines.

Endurance World Champion Niccolo Canepa; two-time World Superbike Champion James Toseland; Dakar Rally podium finisher Skyler Howes; MotoAmerica King of the Baggers winner Tyler O’Hara; 16-time Isle of Man TT winner Ian Hutchinson, former road racing star Guy Martin; and three-time World Superbike Champion Troy Bayliss are all set to feature.

Some of those names should give away a couple of new additions to the game, too, with a new Maxi Enduro class introduced, as well as a full Baggers category. Howes’ Honda rally bike is also included in the trailer, so perhaps we could expect equivalents from KTM, Kove, and Hero as well.

The trailer also shows off a day-to-night transition at Suzuka, supermoto racing at a fictional track (it looks like the Blue Wave circuit from Ride 5), and dirt racing with bikes such as the Honda Africa Twin.

In all, Milestone says 340 bikes and 45 tracks will be available in the new game, including DLC content, and the game will continue to include the editors for bike, helmet, and leather colour schemes and liveries. 

Plus, Ride 5’s race creator will return, allowing you to create your own championship and share that with other players, and the the same physics options between ‘Pro’ and ‘Arcade’ that allow you to customise your experience return.

Pre-orders for the game are open already, with release scheduled for 12 February 2026.

There are three editions to choose from: standard, deluxe, and ultimate; for £59.99, £79.99, and £99.99, respectively, on consoles, and £10 less for each edition on the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders are not yet available on Steam.

Pre-ordering the standard edition gets you the full game and the ‘Made in Japan’ bike pack, which is fairly standard, but there are now two volumes of the season pass.

Pre-ordering the deluxe edition will get you the first volume of the season pass and the ‘Made in Italy’ bike pack in addition to the standard edition content; while pre-ordering the ultimate edition will get you the deluxe edition content, plus the second volume of the season pass, an in-game credits multiplier, and three-days early access.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

