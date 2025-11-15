2025 Valencia MotoGP: Starting grid for the sprint after tight final qualifying

The full starting grid for the sprint at the 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi will lead the field from pole position on Saturday in the sprint at the 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix.

The factory Aprilia rider snatched top spot in the final qualifying of the 2025 campaign with a new lap record, beating Gresini’s Alex Marquez and VR46’s Fabio Di Giannantonio.

It marks his fifth pole of the 2025 campaign.

Bezzecchi will start on pole for both the sprint and the grand prix this weekend at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit.

The big news of qualifying was the technical issue for Pecco Bagnaia, which left the Ducati rider down in 16th for this weekend’s final two races.

He is 35 points back of Bezzecchi in the fight for third, while a three-point advantage over Pedro Acosta puts Bagnaia at risk of dropping to fifth in the standings.

Aprilia’s Jorge Martin will start 17th for his return, but will have to serve two long lap penalties in Sunday’s grand prix for a collision at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Full 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix sprint starting grid

Row 1 - Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, Fabio Di Giannantonio

Row 2 - Raul Fernandez, Pedro Acosta, Fabio Quartararo

Row 3 - Franco Morbidelli, Jack Miller, Fermin Aldeguer

Row 4 - Joan Mir, Johann Zarco, Ai Ogura

Row 5 - Luca Marini, Aleix Espargaro, Brad Binder

Row 6 - Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martin, Miguel Oliveira

Row 7 - Alex Rins, Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales

Row 8 - Nicolo Bulega, Augusto Fernandez, Somkiat Chantra

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

