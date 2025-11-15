Valencia MotoGP penalty will make race “easier” for Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin thinks his Valencia MotoGP will be “easier” because of his penalty.

Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Sprint grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Sprint grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Jorge Martin’s turbulent MotoGP title defence season comes to an end this weekend (14–16 November) in Valencia and the Spaniard will serve a double long lap penalty in Sunday’s grand prix – but this is something that he thinks will actually be of benefit.

Martin explained that tomorrow’s race will be “easier” than the Sprint because the penalty he has carried from Japan will put him out of the pack, whereas in the Saturday half-distance race he was sucked into racing in the early laps, something he didn’t feel ready to do.

“My plan before the start was to just go on the side, and maybe go wide in the first corner and be in last, and then start to overtake,” Jorge Martin said after the Sprint in Valencia.

“But I started really well and then I found the place between Aleix [Espargaro] and Mir, and then I overtook Marini, then I overtook another rider and I was feeling really good. 

“This was good from one side, but I didn’t want to take any risks, so it’s better like this.

“Tomorrow will be easier because I have two long laps, so I will be last. So, I prefer to be like this. 

“I am still not feeling that confident on the bike to fight, so I feel better being alone, trying to understand what I need to be faster.”

Martin did get his wish of free track in the MotoGP Sprint after he ran wide at turn eight.

“I touched the white line and I lost the front,” the Aprilia Racing rider explained.

“In any other situation I would try to make the corner, but I saw a small risk hitting Johann [Zarco] and I just went straight. 

“It’s a pity at that corner the [escape road] is really long, then you have to come back and have to make like a big long lap. 

“But it was even better because I was too hot in that situation: I was overtaking riders, I wanted to overtake Johann. 

“So, as soon as I went wide I relaxed a bit and started to make my own pace. Actually, it was a good pace, I did 1:30.4, 1:30.6, so my pace was good  – for sure not for the win, but I understood a few things and I think it was more important to ride and understand things than to fight for a top-10.”

The physical toll was notable, though, for Martin, who is considering ending his Sunday race early to try to be more ready for Tuesday’s test.

“Today was a bit on the limit,” he said when asked about his physical condition in the Sprint.

“I feel pain but the problem is the strength, I feel I’m losing strength every lap, and tomorrow will be a really long race. 

“I want to be ready on Tuesday for the test, so maybe I need to sacrifice ending the race a bit before to be ready for the test on Tuesday.”

Valencia MotoGP penalty will make race “easier” for Jorge Martin
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio “working with Ducati” to work on key MotoGP inconsistency
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “Everything fine” with Joan Mir, Honda concession change “still achievable”
3h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi: “This is why I lost many places” in Valencia MotoGP Sprint
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP: Starting grid for the race as two riders face penalties
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “quite surprised” at Valencia MotoGP sprint win, ‘fastest in no session’
4h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Valencia MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia admits “everybody can make mistakes, mine was worse”
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Sprint grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller slams “not valid” penalty, claims “no consistency” from MotoGP stewards
5h ago
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Valencia MotoGP penalty will make race “easier” for Jorge Martin
5h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Sprint grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
MotoGP stewards issue crash verdict on Joan Mir after Valencia sprint tangle
5h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta only had ‘big balls strategy’ for Valencia MotoGP sprint
6h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP