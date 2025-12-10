MotoGP team reveals huge off-track boost despite major rider change in 2025

The Gresini Racing squad has revealed major off-track boosts for its MotoGP team in 2025 in key areas despite losing the marketing power of Marc Marquez this year.

The satellite Ducati outfit found itself gaining huge interest in 2024 when it signed Marc Marquez to race for it, following his decision to leave Honda’s factory team.

As well as on-track results, Gresini was able to grow its social media presence through its Faciamo un Cinema campaign, which reimagined iconic movie posters with a MotoGP twist.

It carried that theme on in 2025, but focused on classic album covers instead.

Marc Marquez’s departure to the factory Ducati team was expected to lessen the interest in Gresini this year.

But the outfit enjoyed one of its best seasons ever, with Alex Marquez winning three grands prix and rookie Fermin Aldeguer one, as the former took himself and the team to second in the standings.

The team has now released its growth statistics for the season, revealing a 3.44% gain in media value generated for its partners of almost €500,000.

On its social media channels, Gresini says it reached 911,000 followers in 2025, which is a gain of 49% over 2024.

Its social campaigns also achieved 82 million views and an earned media value of €5.25 million.

Gresini’s efforts outweigh those of the majority of the MotoGP grid at present, which will not go unnoticed by potential investors under Liberty Media’s ownership.

The team was already linked to a buyout from Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton last year, though Gresini wasn’t interested in selling.

The takeover of Tech3 from a consortium led by ex-Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner for €20 million has set the tone for future scenarios like this, however.

“The 2025 season has been sensational, on and off the track. The numbers (and titles) speak for themselves: four GP wins, three sprint wins, a total of 33 podiums, Alex runner-up world champion, Fermin rookie of the year, Best Independent Rider and Best Independent Team,” Sales and marketing director Carlo Merlini said.

“As often happens, the results on the track translate into television exposure, for the team and above all for the sponsoring brands…

“The 2025 figures are nothing short of surprising, overall even higher than those of the previous season, confirming that the BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP sponsorship has once again been a powerful driver of television exposure for our partners' brands on an increasingly global stage of the MotoGP World Championship.

“Starting with our title sponsor BK8 NEWS who came on board in 2025 with a multi-year program and who are using the sponsorship to increase their awareness in their most strategic markets.

“And it doesn't end there: this special moment for Team BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP coincides with a transition.

“This is a very important moment that our sport is experiencing. The announcement of Liberty Media as a major shareholder is accelerating the growth of the MotoGP Championship towards conquering new markets and new audiences... we can only be thrilled to play a leading role in this unique phase of the MotoGP world championship”