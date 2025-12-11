Peter Hickman reveals how 2025 TT crash is still affecting him

Peter Hickman has revealed how nerve damage from his serious crash at the Isle of Man TT is continuing to affect his riding months on from the incident.

The 14-time Isle of Man TT winner suffered multiple injuries in a big crash during practice week at this year’s event, which was caused by a failed exhaust mounting bracket.

He has since been able to return to racing, competing in the final rounds of the 2025 British Superbike season and at the Macau Grand Prix.

However, nerve damage in his right shoulder is continuing to cause him problems, as he revealed during an appearance on the Full Chat podcast.

“On the bike, if you look at any of the photographs of me at the last few rounds of BSB and Macau, I've always got my elbow tucked in, which is not how you're meant to be riding a bike,” Hickman said.

“I can't hold my elbow out properly, so I am making compromises in how I ride the bike. It doesn't actually really affect my speed, particularly.

“In Macau, I was 0.2 off my fastest ever lap, so a lot faster than even I thought I could go. My problem is I wear my muscles out too fast.

“They're not designed to do what I'm asking them to do. So within six laps of that Macau race, a 12-lap race, at half distance, I was just hanging on.

“I couldn't keep going; I could do the pace, I couldn't keep the pace up, and that's something that I need to work on as much as I can do over these winter months.

“Fingers crossed I find positive news and they say, ‘actually the nerve is regenerating’, in which case I should eventually make a full recovery.

“How long will that take, who knows? With nerve damage, it’s not months, it’s years, and it’s a long process, but hey, it could always be worse.”

Hickman is pressing on with his racing plans for 2026, however, which include entering his PHR Performance team into the new World Sportbike series in World Superbikes.

As far as the 8TEN Racing venture he co-owns with Davey Todd is concerned, he has outlined its 2026 plans.

“From an 8TEN Racing BMW Motorrad point of view, we’ve got fantastic support from BMW, fantastic support from the sponsors we’ve got involved; Monster, and the rest of them, they’ve been absolutely brilliant this year, helping us when we really, really needed it with a short amount of time.

“For next year, we’ve got a little bit more time to sort things out.

“We’re looking to do the North West 200, Isle of Man TT and Macau Grand Prix, like normal, and fingers crossed, we should also be inside the British Superbike Championship as well, hopefully with a more competitive machine this time around.

“But, yeah, we’re looking to do exactly the same as what we were this year, just this time we’ve got more time to get everything just right.”