Top MotoGP rookie admits factory team step ‘not key’ to future success

MotoGP’s top rookie in 2025, Fermin Aldeguer, believes moving to a factory team is not vital for future success as he gets set to be a sought-after piece in the 2027 rider market.

The Spaniard stepped up to MotoGP this year after signing a two-year deal directly with Ducati to race for Gresini.

On a GP24, Fermin Aldeguer impressed, scoring a maiden victory at the Indonesian Grand Prix as he secured rookie of the year honours in eighth in the standings.

Aldeguer is expected to be a sought-after piece on the 2027 rider market, with factory offers likely for the young Spaniard.

However, looking to 2027 and the 850cc rules reset, Aldeguer suggest a works bike will be more important for him than a move to a factory team.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The official bike is a plus, a help,” he told Spain’s Marca.

“However, one must keep in mind that it leads to more pressure. You are obliged to get results, and then there is always the uncertainty about whether performance will improve or worsen.

“In my opinion, the key is not so much being fielded by a factory team, but just have the GP27 and the support of the manufacturer, which will be crucial in a year when the bikes will be evolving from the first to the last race.”

Ducati remained dominant in 2025 with Marc Marquez, though it did see a greater challenge from Aprilia in the second half of the season.

The rules reset in 2027 and the introduction of Pirelli tyres is expected to reshuffle the order.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, Aldeguer doesn’t believe Ducati will all of a sudden lose its advantage.

“I want to believe that the rule change will not affect the forces on the track,” he said.

“I don’t think the best bike will become the worst. Probably, the level of the different brands will come closer together.

“In any case, I will continue to aspire to the red bike.”

Next year, Aldeguer will have a different bike to team-mate Alex Marquez, who will get a factory GP26.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Riding a GP25, Aldeguer says regularly beating Marquez will mean “I’m doing a good job”, but insists this isn’t his target.

“Should I be able to keep Alex Marquez behind me, it would mean that I’m doing a good job and fighting for something important, since he will be among the candidates for the top three world championship positions.

“That said, it is not something to focus on. I simply want to learn, improve gradually and be frequently in the top five.”