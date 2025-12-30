Jack Miller’s praise of Yamaha MotoGP bike: ‘It rates high up there’

Pramac MotoGP rider Jack Miller says the Yamaha M1 “rates pretty high up there” of the bikes he has raced in the premier class during his career.

The popular Australian has a wealth of experience in MotoGP, having ridden Honda, Ducati, KTM and now Yamaha machinery since making his debut in 2015.

Winning races on the Honda and the Ducati, Jack Miller’s switch to Yamaha marked his first season on an inline-four bike in MotoGP.

He endured a mixed campaign in 2025 with Pramac, earning a best of fifth at the Americas Grand Prix on his way to 17th in the standings on the M1.

Miller enthused all year about the M1’s front-end performance, and labelled it a “special motorcycle” when asked to rate the Yamaha compared to other bike he has ridden.

“I mean, it’s a good motorcycle,” he said.

“It’s different eras and different times. The times we are doing now on this bike, three years ago, it’s null and void.

“It’s hard to say. Every year we go faster and faster.

“So, it’s cool to be on this bike, obviously, you know the strengths and weaknesses of it.

“There are some areas where I’d like to improve, for sure, as we all do.

“But it rates pretty high up there. The M1 is a pretty special motorcycle.

“I’m very fortunate to be able to ride it.

“And happy that my transition over to the Yamaha was what it was and that I’m able to make it work, because on paper it’s not a bike for my riding style.

“But we’ve made it work. This season we’ve had some really strong results and some really shitty results.”

Miller will remain with Pramac for the 2026 season, where he will help spearhead the development of Yamaha’s new V4 bike.

Facing an uncertain future in the early part of 2025, his vast experience of V4 machinery ultimately helped him to a contract extension with Pramac.

He will partner with three-time World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu, with Miller’s experience also being called on to help the Turkish superstar adapt.