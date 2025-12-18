MotoGP reports “record-breaking” growth, but Silverstone and Austria decline
Dorna celebrates record MotoGP attendance and TV growth, but two major venues lost spectators.
MotoGP has reported “record-breaking” growth across the 2025 season, despite attendance declines at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring.
According to figures released by Dorna, the championship’s largest-ever 22-round calendar welcomed a total of 3.6 million spectators, the highest attendance in MotoGP history.
The season also broke nine individual event records, highlighted by an all-time high weekend crowd of 311,797 at the French Grand Prix in May.
But as the spectator comparison table below shows, Jerez recorded the biggest year-on-year increase, welcoming 43,131 more fans than in 2024.
Across events held in both seasons, average weekend attendance rose by 7,244 spectators per round.
However, there were significant declines at two European venues.
The British Grand Prix at Silverstone recorded 18,539 fewer spectators than the previous year, while the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring dropped by 32,627 fans.
2025 MotoGP spectator attendance vs same events in 2024
|Event
|Pre-weekend
|Saturday
|Sunday
|2025 Total
|2024 Total
|Change
|Thailand - Buriram
|50,993
|73,863
|99,778
|224,634
|205,343
|+19,291
|Argentina - Termas de Rio Hondo
|60,234
|69,518
|79,227
|208,979
|N/A
|N/A
|Americas - COTA
|39,564
|40,315
|45,927
|125,806
|122,559
|+3,247
|Qatar - Lusail
|10,526
|17,230
|22,565
|50,321
|40,343
|+9,978
|Spain - Jerez
|39,380
|84,031
|101,009
|224,420
|181,289
|+43,131
|France - Le Mans
|94,757
|96,637
|120,403
|311,797
|297,471
|+14,326
|Great Britain - Silverstone
|24,689
|34,121
|40,518
|99,328
|117,867
|-18,539
|Spain - Aragon
|24,259
|38,312
|50,062
|112,633
|107,421
|+5,212
|Italy - Mugello
|27,927
|53,522
|84,625
|166,074
|156,676
|+9,398
|Netherlands - Assen
|38,564
|52,041
|109,499
|200,104
|192,554
|+7,550
|Germany - Sachsenring
|68,654
|89,214
|98,573
|256,441
|252,826
|+3,615
|Czech Republic - Brno
|42,642
|81,182
|95,720
|219,544
|N/A
|N/A
|Austria - Red Bull Ring
|31,351
|36,308
|49,901
|117,560
|150,187
|-32,627
|Hungary - Balaton Park
|21,170
|26,415
|32,520
|80,105
|N/A
|N/A
|Barcelona - Catalunya
|40,692
|63,074
|83,320
|187,086
|176,684
|+10,402
|San Marino - Misano
|31,170
|51,980
|91,671
|174,821
|163,558
|+11,263
|Japan - Motegi
|14,726
|29,067
|46,303
|90,096
|80,131
|+9,965
|Indonesia - Mandalika
|17,682
|54,737
|67,905
|140,324
|121,252
|+19,072
|Australia - Phillip Island
|23,342
|30,711
|37,192
|91,245
|90,685
|+560
|Malaysia - Sepang
|41,977
|59,315
|89,685
|190,977
|184,923
|+6,054
|Algarve - Portimao
|47,679
|61,848
|73,575
|183,102
|174,614
|+8,488
|Valencia - Ricardo Tormo
|25,337
|86,010
|93,972
|205,319
|N/A
|N/A
Season Total =
|3,660,716
|3,033,255
Average per round=
|166,396
|151,663
Meanwhile, Dorna also pointed to strong growth in broadcast and digital audiences.
Global television viewership rose by an average of 9 per cent per grand prix compared to 2024, while Sprint race audiences increased by 26 per cent.
Fans consumed more than one billion minutes of content on MotoGP’s official YouTube channel during the season, and over half of MotoGP’s global fanbase is now reported to be under the age of 35.
“2025 was a landmark season for MotoGP - a clear reflection of the work we have done to open our sport to new audiences and build deeper affinity with our fans,” said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.
“From record-breaking attendance to digital engagement and incredible racing on the track, this year shows the strength and vibrancy of our sport today - demonstrating the power of MotoGP to captivate fans and our partners around the world.”
The 2026 MotoGP season will begin at Buriram, Thailand, from February 27 to March 1.