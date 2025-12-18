MotoGP has reported “record-breaking” growth across the 2025 season, despite attendance declines at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring.

According to figures released by Dorna, the championship’s largest-ever 22-round calendar welcomed a total of 3.6 million spectators, the highest attendance in MotoGP history.

The season also broke nine individual event records, highlighted by an all-time high weekend crowd of 311,797 at the French Grand Prix in May.

But as the spectator comparison table below shows, Jerez recorded the biggest year-on-year increase, welcoming 43,131 more fans than in 2024.

Across events held in both seasons, average weekend attendance rose by 7,244 spectators per round.

However, there were significant declines at two European venues.

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone recorded 18,539 fewer spectators than the previous year, while the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring dropped by 32,627 fans.

2025 MotoGP spectator attendance vs same events in 2024 Event Pre-weekend Saturday Sunday 2025 Total 2024 Total Change Thailand - Buriram 50,993 73,863 99,778 224,634 205,343 +19,291 Argentina - Termas de Rio Hondo 60,234 69,518 79,227 208,979 N/A N/A Americas - COTA 39,564 40,315 45,927 125,806 122,559 +3,247 Qatar - Lusail 10,526 17,230 22,565 50,321 40,343 +9,978 Spain - Jerez 39,380 84,031 101,009 224,420 181,289 +43,131 France - Le Mans 94,757 96,637 120,403 311,797 297,471 +14,326 Great Britain - Silverstone 24,689 34,121 40,518 99,328 117,867 -18,539 Spain - Aragon 24,259 38,312 50,062 112,633 107,421 +5,212 Italy - Mugello 27,927 53,522 84,625 166,074 156,676 +9,398 Netherlands - Assen 38,564 52,041 109,499 200,104 192,554 +7,550 Germany - Sachsenring 68,654 89,214 98,573 256,441 252,826 +3,615 Czech Republic - Brno 42,642 81,182 95,720 219,544 N/A N/A Austria - Red Bull Ring 31,351 36,308 49,901 117,560 150,187 -32,627 Hungary - Balaton Park 21,170 26,415 32,520 80,105 N/A N/A Barcelona - Catalunya 40,692 63,074 83,320 187,086 176,684 +10,402 San Marino - Misano 31,170 51,980 91,671 174,821 163,558 +11,263 Japan - Motegi 14,726 29,067 46,303 90,096 80,131 +9,965 Indonesia - Mandalika 17,682 54,737 67,905 140,324 121,252 +19,072 Australia - Phillip Island 23,342 30,711 37,192 91,245 90,685 +560 Malaysia - Sepang 41,977 59,315 89,685 190,977 184,923 +6,054 Algarve - Portimao 47,679 61,848 73,575 183,102 174,614 +8,488 Valencia - Ricardo Tormo 25,337 86,010 93,972 205,319 N/A N/A Season Total = 3,660,716 3,033,255 Average per round= 166,396 151,663

Meanwhile, Dorna also pointed to strong growth in broadcast and digital audiences.

Global television viewership rose by an average of 9 per cent per grand prix compared to 2024, while Sprint race audiences increased by 26 per cent.

Fans consumed more than one billion minutes of content on MotoGP’s official YouTube channel during the season, and over half of MotoGP’s global fanbase is now reported to be under the age of 35.

MotoGP 2025 stats (Dorna).

“2025 was a landmark season for MotoGP - a clear reflection of the work we have done to open our sport to new audiences and build deeper affinity with our fans,” said Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

“From record-breaking attendance to digital engagement and incredible racing on the track, this year shows the strength and vibrancy of our sport today - demonstrating the power of MotoGP to captivate fans and our partners around the world.”

The 2026 MotoGP season will begin at Buriram, Thailand, from February 27 to March 1.

