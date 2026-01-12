The Fantic Racing Moto2 team has announced Eric de Seynes as its new team owner.

de Seynes was the first non-Japanese to be appointed CEO of Yamaha Motor Europe, spending a decade at the head of Yamaha’s European activities and supporting the factory racing activities from the R3 Cup to WorldSBK and MotoGP.

The Frenchman then moved to Chairman of the company’s Supervisory Board in 2024. He is also a board member of Decathlon.



“First of all, this is a human story, driven by passion,” de Seynes said of the Fantic Moto2 team ownership.

“Throughout my career, motorcycling and especially the world of racing have always given me so much. My vision is to protect this dream of racing so that it can continue to inspire the next generation.

“In this regard, for me, Moto2 is a magical category. While MotoGP is a very unique world, Moto2 represents the top of what we could call the ‘normal’ racing pyramid.

“Looking at the bigger picture, I want to support talent and the next generation that will build the future of the sport. To reinforce the credibility of this commitment, Moto2 is the reference point.

“It is in this spirit that I chose to invest in the team, with full respect for everything that has been built and achieved so far. The Teams’ World Championship title claimed this past season is further proof of how solid this project is.”

Fantic, which has a technical collaboration with Yamaha for its off-road machines, joined Moto2 by taking over the VR46 entry in 2023, celebrating victory in its debut season with Celestino Vietti.

Aron Canet finished Moto2 title runner-up for Fantic on the team’s Kalex chassis in 2024.

Canet claimed his fifth and final Fantic win last season, but was beaten to third in the world championship by team-mate Barry Baltus, when their combined efforts saw Fantic take the Moto2 teams’ title.

Baltus remains at Fantic in 2026, when Canet moves to Marc VDS and is replaced by six-time Moto2 race winner Tony Arbolino.

“Coming in as Team Owner, my goal is not to create discontinuity, but to reinforce this project: I offer my full support to a winning team, to the values of the sport and the passion we share, and to the two riders committed for next year,” de Seynes added.

“We are just at the beginning of this new journey, with a long-term vision. We are ready to work hard and perform.

“Beyond being a winning team, I also want us to become a point of reference for fans who love motorsport, offering new generations the opportunity to experience the dream of racing.”

Fantic "confirm our full support for the team"

Costantino Sambuy, CEO of Fantic Motor, added: “The 2025 season brought outstanding results for Fantic, including the Moto2 Team World Championship title.

“We are very proud of these sporting achievements and equally pleased to have reached an understanding with a high-profile figure such as Eric de Seynes.

“Eric has recognised the value of the work carried out and shares the values of Fantic Racing, ensuring continuity in the path undertaken with a forward-looking vision.

“On behalf of Fantic, we confirm our full support for the team, with the hope of experiencing another successful season for our colours.”

Mariano Roman, Head of Racing at Fantic, said of the team’s 2026 goals:

“With Barry Baltus, we aim to consolidate the incredible progress that led him to seven podiums and a remarkable bronze medal in the past season.

“With Tony Arbolino, we are working to bring him back to the positions that truly reflect his talent, as he has already proven himself to be one of the fastest riders in the Moto2 World Championship.

“We are building the future of the team on solid foundations, which allow us to continue dreaming big.”