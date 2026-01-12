Yamaha MotoGP star Alex Rins scores podium in ice rally event

Yamaha rider Alex Rins scored a podium on four wheels in an ice racing event in Andorra, as he gears up for the 2026 MotoGP season.

The Spaniard shared on his Instagram page a brief message about the ice racing event he took part in alongside Junior WRC and WRC3 champion Nil Solans.

Alex Rins finished third in the event, part of the GSeries, on the Circuit Andorra ice course.

He wrote: “Insane experience on ice at Circuit Andorra.

“Huge thanks to Geo Baliza and Nil Solans for having me. Finished P3.”

The factory Yamaha ride comes into his 10th season in the premier class and his third with the Iwata squad.

A six-time race winner on Suzuki and Honda machinery, Rins’ tenure with Yamaha has so far failed to live up to his previous potential.

He ended the 2025 season 19th in the standings having managed just 68 points and a best result of seventh, at the Australian Grand Prix.

He was well over 100 points adrift of team-mate Fabio Quartararo, who was ninth in the championship on 201 points having managed a handful of grand prix and sprint podiums.

This season, Yamaha will race with its all-new V4 bike, having debuted it late last year in wildcard outings with Augusto Fernandez.

Rins wasn’t the only MotoGP rider ramping up their pre-season training with some competitive off-road action last weekend.

Reigning Moto2 world champion and incoming LCR Honda rider Diogo Moreira took part in the TT Christmas 2026 at Rocco’s Ranch next to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The event raised over €30,000 for a local charity, with Moreira emerging victorious from the race.

Pre-season testing begins early next month, though both Moreira and Rins set to be in action at Sepang during the shakedown on 29-31 January.

The shakedown is open to test riders, rookies and riders from manufacturers in concession rank D, which Yamaha is.