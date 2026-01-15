Michelin ‘simplifies’ MotoGP front tyre allocation for final season

Michelin’s final season as exclusive tyre supplier to the MotoGP World Championship will feature a simplified front tyre allocation.

The change, “approved by all MotoGP stakeholders and validated by the Grand Prix Commission”, reduces the standard front tyre choice from three specifications to two at most rounds.

However, riders will receive more tyres of each specification, while the traditional three-option allocation will remain in place at circuits deemed sensitive to weather and temperature variation.

New standard 2026 front tyre allocation (most rounds)

2 front tyre specifications (down from 3 in 2025)

7 tyres per specification (up from 5 in 2025)

14 front tyres total (down from 15 in 2025)

Exceptions: Weather-sensitive circuits

The following events will retain the 2025-style allocation:

French Grand Prix (Le Mans)

British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

German Grand Prix (Sachsenring)

Australian Grand Prix (Phillip Island)

Valencian Grand Prix (Cheste)

At these rounds, riders will again have three front tyre specifications, with five tyres per option.

“With this new rationalisation of the front tyre allocation, we are continuing work that began back in 2018,” said Piero Taramasso, Manager of Michelin Two-Wheel Competition.

“Over the past eight MotoGP seasons, Michelin has halved the number of specifications offered to riders, while continuously improving safety and performance across an increasing number of circuits, as demonstrated by the many records that have been set.

“By way of comparison, the 2018 season featured 58 different front and rear tyre specifications for 19 Grands Prix, compared with 29 specifications in 2026 for 22 races.

“Thanks to this continuous optimisation approach, Michelin has progressively reduced the volumes of tyres manufactured and transported.

“Michelin thus reaffirms its commitment to reconciling technological innovation, environmental responsibility and sporting excellence, in the service of MotoGP and all of its stakeholders.”

Michelin will hand over MotoGP tyre supply duties to Pirelli in 2027, with the French brand taking Pirelli's place in the World Superbike Championship.