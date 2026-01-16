MotoGP’s new restart rule is unlikely to change much in dry conditions, according to former world champion Jorge Martin, but could prove significant in wet races.

A recent amendment from the FIM states that, “to minimise the exposure of our track marshals to danger”, any non-running machine must now be pushed to the service road before it can be restarted.

If the engine is still running after a crash, a rider may rejoin as normal. However, a stalled bike will result in a far greater time loss than before.

Speaking at Thursday’s Aprilia team launch, Martin said he sees little difference in dry races.

“I think it's 100% normal. If the bike is [stalled], there's no sense in coming back,” Jorge Martin said.

“[But] if the bike is still running, you can still get points.”

The Spaniard pointed to the 2024 Indonesian Sprint as an example, where he crashed on lap one but quickly remounted and charged from last to tenth.

That result narrowly missed out on Sprint points but would have already been well inside the top 15 needed to score over a full grand prix distance.

The new regulation applies across all sessions, not just races.

“In qualifying, normally if you crash, you just go [back to the pits] with the scooter to get the other bike,” Martin added.

“So, I think it won't change a lot [in qualifying]. Because normally you cannot continue with the same bike, so you just go to get the other one.”

However, Martin believes the impact could be more significant in flag-to-flag or wet conditions.

“I think this [rule] can be an issue in wet races, when even if you crash twice [and have to restart the bike], you can finish 12th.

"But in general, I think it's good for safety.”

The new rule follows revised instructions from the FIM Stewards late last season, preventing riders from rejoining - even if the engine was still running - after falling in the final three minutes of qualifying.

That clampdown was aimed at reducing yellow flag periods, which automatically cancel the laps of any rider passing through the affected area.

The FIM states that the new restart rules, agreed by the MotoGP and SBK Commissions, will apply to "all our FIM CCR [Commission of Circuit Racing] championships".