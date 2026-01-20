Toprak Razgatlioglu “ready to change” for MotoGP’s corner speed style

Toprak Razgatlioglu stops off in Indonesia ahead of Sepang MotoGP tests.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha.

Reigning WorldSBK champion and 2026 MotoGP rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu was given a hero’s welcome in Indonesia today.

Although Razgatlioglu’s Pramac team has already held its launch, the factory Yamaha squad of Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will unveil their 2026 race colours in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Razgatlioglu is also present, ahead of travelling to Sepang for the Shakedown test from January 29-31, then the official test from February 3-5.

“Yeah, maybe I need to change some riding style because a MotoGP bike is completely different than a Superbike,” Razgatlioglu told the media present, including Crash.net, on Tuesday.

“Because with a Superbike, I'm doing more stop-and-go. But in MotoGP, the corner speeds are faster than a Superbike.

“So, maybe I need to change some style, but we will see. I'm trying to adapt the MotoGP bike, and if I need to change the riding style, I'm ready for this.”

Indonesia holds fond memories for Razgatlioglu, who won his first WorldSBK title at the track in 2021. He’ll return as a MotoGP rider for the 2026 grand prix on October 9-11.

“I really like the Mandalika circuit… And I'll never forget the first title in 2021,” he said.

“Thanks to everyone in Indonesia for following and supporting me. Now I need more support because MotoGP is a different world. 

"I need time to adapt and learn but I hope we can do something special like in Superbike because this is a new challenge for me.”

Razgatlioglu will spend his debut season on Michelin tyres, before returning to more familiar Pirelli rubber for MotoGP’s new 850cc era in 2027.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

