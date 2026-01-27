MotoGP has confirmed four in-season tests will take place in 2026, including two exclusively for trying the new Pirelli tyres.

The 2026 season marks the final year of the 1000cc regulations, as well as the final season for Michelin as the official tyre supplier.

From 2027, Pirelli will take over as official tyre supplier for the MotoGP class, as the series unifies the rubber used across all three categories.

Some Pirelli tyre testing has already taken place during private outings, though none yet for official riders.

MotoGP has now confirmed that there will be two in-season tests specifically for 2027 tyre running.

The first will be on 22 June, on the Monday following the Czech Grand Prix, with a second taking place on the Monday after the Austrian Grand Prix on 21 September.

These have been designated as ‘non-official’ tests by the championship, which suggests there won’t be any live timing available.

There will also be two official tests held earlier in the season, after the Spanish Grand Prix on 27 April and the Catalan Grand Prix on 18 May.

These tests will be run on Michelin tyres, allowing teams to trial updates for the current season.

As the 2026 season unfolds, manufacturers will carry out numerous private tests of their 2027 prototypes.

Most manufacturers are understood to have already track tested a prototype of their 2027 engine, with KTM becoming the first late last year.

Pre-season testing begins on 29-31 January with the Sepang shakedown, which is for test riders, rookies and riders from D rank concession marques.

The official three-day Sepang test follows on 3-5 February, with two further days taking place on 21-22 February at Buriram.

The 2026 season then begins on 27 February-1 March with the Thai Grand Prix.

As well as the four in-season tests, there will be a post-season test after the Valencia Grand Prix, which will serve as the first test of the following campaign.

