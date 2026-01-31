The Gresini Ducati MotoGP team has revealed its 2026 livery, with many similarities to that used in previous years.

The team’s traditional sky blue, which has been the main colour since it moved to Ducati machinery in 2022, remains the base colour of the bike for this year. The silver highlights introduced last year have been replaced by black accents. Asian gambling company BK8 returns as title sponsor.

The riders remain the same as well, with Alex Marquez staying on for a fourth season with the Italian team, and Fermin Aldeguer entering his second season as a MotoGP rider and second year with Gresini.

Alex Marquez, Nadia Padovani, Carlo Merlini, and Michele Masini with 2026 Gresini Ducati…

They both come into the year in different ways, though, with Alex Marquez looking to continue the trend of 2025 which saw him as the runner-up in the championship and three times a grand prix winner. Aldeguer, on the other hand, is already on the back foot after his rookie campaign thanks to a broken femur picked up in winter training.

Aldeguer will miss next week’s Sepang Test, the first of the year for MotoGP’s full-time 2026 riders who aren’t at Yamaha, as a result of his injury, and the Spanish youngster has only one month to recover in time for the first race in Thailand on 27 February – 1 March.

Both riders are out of contract for the 2027 season, but the proficiency of the Gresini Racing team, which has won at least one race every year since 2022 means the seats there will be sought after during this year’s rider market. In turn, the performance of its riders will make them attractive to other teams and manufacturers, especially the youthful Aldeguer who will turn 21 in April.