2022 San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (3) Results

3 Sep 2022
Jack

Free Practice (3) results from the San Marino MotoGP at Misano, round 14 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.

San Marino MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (3) Results
Pos RiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1^2Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)1'31.296s17/21295k
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.071s19/20301k
3^2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.348s16/22295k
4^10Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.411s21/22296k
5^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.548s15/20298k
6^4Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.641s17/17295k
7^5Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.659s19/19298k
8^1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.660s15/20300k
9^2Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.779s15/16295k
10^9Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.780s18/18298k
11^4Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.826s21/21299k
12^6Michele PirroITAAruba.it Racing (GP22)+0.967s19/19296k
13˅9Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+1.054s14/19298k
14˅13Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+1.099s7/17300k
15^2Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+1.121s5/18296k
16^5Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.166s20/20298k
17˅10Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+1.168s14/20296k
18˅2Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.210s15/20294k
19˅6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.224s14/21298k
20=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+1.420s16/21296k
21˅13Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+1.679s5/20298k
22^2Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+1.944s14/19297k
23˅1Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+2.044s4/20294k
24˅1Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+2.082s13/19294k
25=Kazuki WatanabeJPNSuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+4.387s18/22291k
Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than FP2.
= Rider is same position as FP2.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than FP2.
 
Riders directly to Qualifying 2 - Top 10 Combined Practice Times:
PosRiderNatTeam
1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)
3Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
5Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
6Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)
7Maverick VinalesSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP)
8Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Factory (RS-GP)
9Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
10Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 31.065s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 32.171s (2021)

Jack Miller leads a factory Ducati one-two in Free Practice 3 for the San Marino MotoGP, as a brief rain shower and flurry of yellow flags mar the closing statges of the session.

While the moisture soon passed, separate accidents for Pol Espargaro, Miguel Oliveira and Takaaki Nakagami caused lap time cancellations for numerous riders.

When the timesheets had been corrected, world champion Fabio Quartararo was credited as best of the rest behind the factory Ducati duo, but was pipped by Friday leader Enea Bastianini on combined times despite the Gresini rider not improving in FP3.

Aprilia's title contender Aleix Espargaro was another to rely on his Friday time to receive direct access to Qualifying 2, with team-mate Maverick Vinales another to lose his best lap.

Bagnaia will have a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after 'riding slow on the racing line in FP1 and causing a dangerous situation for other riders’.

Marc Marquez returned to the paddock this morning ahead of his return to the RC213V at next week's test and was watching from the Repsol Honda garage as team-mate Pol Espargaro staggered away from his fast accident at Turn 15.
 



Francesco Bagnaia arrives at his and Ducati’s home round on the crest of a wave after victories in the last three races.

That perfect run not only put Bagnaia into an elite group of three-in-a-row winners alongside Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez, but transformed his title chances.

91 points adrift before the win streak began, Bagnaia is now 44 from Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and just 12 behind Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Bagnaia is also the only one of that trio to have taken a prior Misano victory , in 2021, plus another podium in 2020, but he also fell from the lead of two other home races.

Last year’s late mistake not only confirmed Quartararo as world champion, but gave Marc Marquez what remains his and Honda’s most recent MotoGP victory.

The Spanish star won’t be present this weekend as he continues to recover from the fourth operation on his right arm, but Marquez made his two-wheeled return on a CBR600 at Aragon on Wednesday and HRC are hoping Marquez will be fit to make a comeback at next week’s post-race test.

Meanwhile, Misano will be the final MotoGP event for Andrea Dovizioso, Marquez’s main title rival from 2017-2019, who has decided to call an early end to a difficult season at RNF Yamaha with a farewell in front of his home fans.

The 36-year-old made his grand prix debut as a 125cc wild-card back in 2001 and has gone on to take 24 victories and 103 podiums. 15 wins and 62 podiums were in the premier-class, where he raced for Honda, Ducati and Yamaha.

Dovizioso will be replaced by Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow for the final six rounds.

Making his very first MotoGP start this weekend will be 31-year-old Japanese Superbike rider Kazuki Watanabe, who has been called up by Suzuki to replace the injured Joan Mir.

San Marino MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 2

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15am - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 3

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 4

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 

Red Bull Ring: MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)200 
2=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)168(-32)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)156(-44)
4^1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)125(-75)
5^1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)123(-77)
6˅2Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)118(-82)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)107(-93)
8=Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)92(-108)
9^2Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)87(-113)
10=Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)85(-115)
11˅2Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)85(-115)
12=Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-123)
13^2Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)69(-131)
14˅1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*68(-132)
15˅1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)60(-140)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)45(-155)
17=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)42(-158)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)29(-171)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-174)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-177)
21^1Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)11(-189)
22˅1Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-190)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-191)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*5(-195)

 

 