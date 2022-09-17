2022 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Free Practice (4) Results

Peter McLaren's picture
17 Sep 2022
Miguel

Free Practice (4) results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 15 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.

Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Free Practice (4) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)1'47.430s3/14347k
2Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.010s5/11352k
3Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.153s6/16340k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.185s6/14346k
5Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.194s8/13353k
6Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.286s8/12348k
7Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.391s5/17344k
8Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.419s6/11350k
9Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.422s4/14343k
10Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.527s4/13346k
11Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.545s3/14342k
12Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.572s5/17348k
13Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.691s13/14343k
14Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.784s4/12344k
15Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.817s5/13343k
16Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.003s5/12341k
17Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.040s13/15341k
18Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+1.122s9/13345k
19Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+1.199s7/13345k
20Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+1.236s6/10342k
21Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.464s7/13342k
22Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+2.089s6/12335k
23Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+2.486s8/10343k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.322s (2020)
Fastest race lap:
Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 1m 48.089s (2020)

Miguel Oliveira backed up the factory KTM team's strong morning form by heading Free Practice 4 at the Aragon MotoGP, ahead of rookie Marco Bezzecchi.

VR46 rider Bezzecchi joked yesterday that he hoped to experience the tyre drop others were complaining about, after having consistent rear tyre performance, but very low grip throughout Friday.

But it was front grip that caused Bezzecchi's downfall, at Turn 2, in the closing minutes of the session. Pramac's Jorge Martin, fastest on Friday, then pulled off with a technical issue soon after.

After losing ground with eighth in the morning, world champion and title leader Fabio Quartararo was back at the sharp end with third and a very impressive race pace for Yamaha, just ahead of nearest title rival Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

Enea Bastianini was fifth for Gresini Ducati, followed by Aleix Espargaro's Aprilia and the Suzuki of Alex Rins.

After a big save and then a fall in FP3, Marc Marquez had a quiet session with 14th, running the Kalex aluminium swingarm.

Hard front and medium rear tyres were used by almost all riders in FP4, only Pol Espargaro (soft rear) and Takaaki Nakagami (medium front, hard rear) bucking the trend.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten after third free practice, including Marc Marquez, Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, will now get underway.

Where will Marc Marquez finish on his COMEBACK? | Aragon MotoGP Crash.net 2022

Francesco Bagnaia is seeking a 5th win in a row this weekend, as he returns to the scene of his debut MotoGP victory at Aragon last season.

But the big news is that Marc Marquez, the rider Bagnaia narrowly beat one year ago, will be returning to race action for the first time since Mugello in May, after which he underwent a fourth operation to improve mobility and reduce pain in his beleaguered right arm.

Reigning champion and title leader Fabio Quartararo faces what has proven to be one of his toughest circuits - a best of fifth in 2019 and only eighth last year - with a reduced 30 point lead over Bagnaia.

Aleix Espargaro – now pushed to third in the standings by Bagnaia’s rise - could be another one to watch, with Aragon traditionally one of his best events of the season on the Aprilia.

Team-mate Maverick Vinales is also on red-hot form, with RS-GP podiums in three of the last four rounds.

After missing Misano due to ankle injuries from Austria, Joan Mir rejoins Alex Rins at Suzuki.

With Andrea Dovizioso hanging up his leathers after Misano, triple MotoGP race winner and current Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow is taking over the RNF seat for the final six rounds of this season.

 

 

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

 

 

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

 

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

 

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 

Misano: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)211 
2^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)181(-30)
3˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)178(-33)
4^2Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)138(-73)
5˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)125(-86)
6˅1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)123(-88)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)115(-96)
8^3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)101(-110)
9˅1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)101(-110)
10˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)94(-117)
11˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)90(-121)
12^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)82(-129)
13˅1Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-134)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*68(-143)
15=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)60(-151)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-165)
17=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)42(-169)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)35(-176)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-185)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-188)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-196)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-201)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-202)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*8(-203)

 

 

 