2022 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Full Qualifying Results

Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) 1'46.069s 6/7 348k 2 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.090s 6/7 351k 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.244s 6/7 354k 4 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.521s 6/7 343k 5 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.577s 6/7 347k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.733s 7/7 342k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +0.783s 6/7 350k 8 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.842s 6/6 350k 9 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.843s 6/7 345k 10 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.855s 3/7 345k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.114s 3/7 347k 12 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.205s 7/7 340k Qualifying 1: 13 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'46.909s 3/7 343k 14 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) 1'47.056s 3/7 344k 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* 1'47.119s 3/7 345k 16 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) 1'47.337s 3/5 344k 17 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'47.489s 7/7 343k 18 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'47.511s 3/6 345k 19 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) 1'47.541s 2/6 344k 20 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'47.651s 2/6 340k 21 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 1'47.671s 6/6 348k 22 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* 1'47.847s 4/4 339k 23 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* 1'49.309s 2/6 343k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.322s (2020)

Fastest race lap:

Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 1m 48.089s (2020)

Francesco Bagnaia will begin his quest for a fifth MotoGP win in a row from pole position at Aragon, where he will be joined on the front row by fellow Ducati riders Jack Miller and Enea Bastianini.

Having advanced through Q1, Aprilia's title contender Aleix Espargaro got sideways into Turn 1 at the start of his final run, but kept his cool and went on to briefly snatch second place, which became fourth after the factory Ducati surge.

A frustrated reigning champion and current title leader Fabio Quartararo will also start from the second row, in sixth, after pushing his M1 to the limit, including a leg-off moment.

Marc Marquez failed to progress past Qualifying 1 on his MotoGP comeback and will start from 13th place. Maverick Vinales was another high-profile Q2 absentee, suffering his first fall during a grand prix weekend this season.

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow outpaced both Franco Morbidelli and Darryn Binder on his 2022 qualifying debut, making the Englishman the next best M1 rider after Quartararo.

Joan Mir abandoned his return from ankle injuries and has also withdrawn from next weekend's Motegi round, after struggling with 'a severe lack of mobility and an increase in pain' during free practice.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Francesco Bagnaia is seeking a 5th win in a row this weekend, as he returns to the scene of his debut MotoGP victory at Aragon last season.But the big news is that Marc Marquez, the rider Bagnaia narrowly beat one year ago, will be returning to race action for the first time since Mugello in May, after which he underwent a fourth operation to improve mobility and reduce pain in his beleaguered right arm.Reigning champion and title leader Fabio Quartararo faces what has proven to be one of his toughest circuits - a best of fifth in 2019 and only eighth last year - with a reduced 30 point lead over Bagnaia.Aleix Espargaro – now pushed to third in the standings by Bagnaia’s rise - could be another one to watch, with Aragon traditionally one of his best events of the season on the Aprilia.Team-mate Maverick Vinales is also on red-hot form, with RS-GP podiums in three of the last four rounds.After missing Misano due to ankle injuries from Austria, Joan Mir rejoins Alex Rins at Suzuki.With Andrea Dovizioso hanging up his leathers after Misano, triple MotoGP race winner and current Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow is taking over the RNF seat for the final six rounds of this season.

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race