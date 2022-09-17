2022 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 15 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.
|Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|1'46.069s
|6/7
|348k
|2
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.090s
|6/7
|351k
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.244s
|6/7
|354k
|4
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.521s
|6/7
|343k
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.577s
|6/7
|347k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.733s
|7/7
|342k
|7
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.783s
|6/7
|350k
|8
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.842s
|6/6
|350k
|9
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.843s
|6/7
|345k
|10
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.855s
|3/7
|345k
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.114s
|3/7
|347k
|12
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.205s
|7/7
|340k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'46.909s
|3/7
|343k
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|1'47.056s
|3/7
|344k
|15
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|1'47.119s
|3/7
|345k
|16
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|1'47.337s
|3/5
|344k
|17
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'47.489s
|7/7
|343k
|18
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'47.511s
|3/6
|345k
|19
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|1'47.541s
|2/6
|344k
|20
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'47.651s
|2/6
|340k
|21
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|1'47.671s
|6/6
|348k
|22
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|1'47.847s
|4/4
|339k
|23
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|1'49.309s
|2/6
|343k
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.322s (2020)
Fastest race lap:
Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 1m 48.089s (2020)
Francesco Bagnaia will begin his quest for a fifth MotoGP win in a row from pole position at Aragon, where he will be joined on the front row by fellow Ducati riders Jack Miller and Enea Bastianini.
Having advanced through Q1, Aprilia's title contender Aleix Espargaro got sideways into Turn 1 at the start of his final run, but kept his cool and went on to briefly snatch second place, which became fourth after the factory Ducati surge.
A frustrated reigning champion and current title leader Fabio Quartararo will also start from the second row, in sixth, after pushing his M1 to the limit, including a leg-off moment.
Marc Marquez failed to progress past Qualifying 1 on his MotoGP comeback and will start from 13th place. Maverick Vinales was another high-profile Q2 absentee, suffering his first fall during a grand prix weekend this season.
Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow outpaced both Franco Morbidelli and Darryn Binder on his 2022 qualifying debut, making the Englishman the next best M1 rider after Quartararo.
Joan Mir abandoned his return from ankle injuries and has also withdrawn from next weekend's Motegi round, after struggling with 'a severe lack of mobility and an increase in pain' during free practice.
- Marc Marquez ‘happy with myself’, Kalex swingarm ‘not clear’
- Crutchlow: Toprak should ‘take the jump’ to MotoGP, even with a satellite team
- 2023 MotoGP World Championship - Final rider line-up
Francesco Bagnaia is seeking a 5th win in a row this weekend, as he returns to the scene of his debut MotoGP victory at Aragon last season.
But the big news is that Marc Marquez, the rider Bagnaia narrowly beat one year ago, will be returning to race action for the first time since Mugello in May, after which he underwent a fourth operation to improve mobility and reduce pain in his beleaguered right arm.
Reigning champion and title leader Fabio Quartararo faces what has proven to be one of his toughest circuits - a best of fifth in 2019 and only eighth last year - with a reduced 30 point lead over Bagnaia.
Aleix Espargaro – now pushed to third in the standings by Bagnaia’s rise - could be another one to watch, with Aragon traditionally one of his best events of the season on the Aprilia.
Team-mate Maverick Vinales is also on red-hot form, with RS-GP podiums in three of the last four rounds.
After missing Misano due to ankle injuries from Austria, Joan Mir rejoins Alex Rins at Suzuki.
With Andrea Dovizioso hanging up his leathers after Misano, triple MotoGP race winner and current Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow is taking over the RNF seat for the final six rounds of this season.
MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 16
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 17
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 18
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race
|Misano: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|211
|2
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|181
|(-30)
|3
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|178
|(-33)
|4
|^2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|138
|(-73)
|5
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|125
|(-86)
|6
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|123
|(-88)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|115
|(-96)
|8
|^3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|101
|(-110)
|9
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|101
|(-110)
|10
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|94
|(-117)
|11
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|90
|(-121)
|12
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|82
|(-129)
|13
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-134)
|14
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|68
|(-143)
|15
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|60
|(-151)
|16
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-165)
|17
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|42
|(-169)
|18
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|35
|(-176)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|26
|(-185)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-188)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-196)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|10
|(-201)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-202)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|8
|(-203)