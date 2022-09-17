2022 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Full Qualifying Results

17 Sep 2022
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Aragon MotoGP, 17 September

Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 15 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.

Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Full Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)1'46.069s6/7348k
2Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.090s6/7351k
3Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.244s6/7354k
4Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.521s6/7343k
5Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.577s6/7347k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.733s7/7342k
7Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.783s6/7350k
8Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.842s6/6350k
9Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.843s6/7345k
10Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.855s3/7345k
11Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.114s3/7347k
12Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.205s7/7340k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'46.909s3/7343k
14Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)1'47.056s3/7344k
15Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*1'47.119s3/7345k
16Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)1'47.337s3/5344k
17Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)1'47.489s7/7343k
18Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)1'47.511s3/6345k
19Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)1'47.541s2/6344k
20Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'47.651s2/6340k
21Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*1'47.671s6/6348k
22Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*1'47.847s4/4339k
23Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*1'49.309s2/6343k

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.322s (2020)
Fastest race lap:
Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 1m 48.089s (2020)

Francesco Bagnaia will begin his quest for a fifth MotoGP win in a row from pole position at Aragon, where he will be joined on the front row by fellow Ducati riders Jack Miller and Enea Bastianini.

Having advanced through Q1, Aprilia's title contender Aleix Espargaro got sideways into Turn 1 at the start of his final run, but kept his cool and went on to briefly snatch second place, which became fourth after the factory Ducati surge.

A frustrated reigning champion and current title leader Fabio Quartararo will also start from the second row, in sixth, after pushing his M1 to the limit, including a leg-off moment.

Marc Marquez failed to progress past Qualifying 1 on his MotoGP comeback and will start from 13th place. Maverick Vinales was another high-profile Q2 absentee, suffering his first fall during a grand prix weekend this season.

Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow outpaced both Franco Morbidelli and Darryn Binder on his 2022 qualifying debut, making the Englishman the next best M1 rider after Quartararo.

Joan Mir abandoned his return from ankle injuries and has also withdrawn from next weekend's Motegi round, after struggling with 'a severe lack of mobility and an increase in pain' during free practice.

Where will Marc Marquez finish on his COMEBACK? | Aragon MotoGP Crash.net 2022


Francesco Bagnaia is seeking a 5th win in a row this weekend, as he returns to the scene of his debut MotoGP victory at Aragon last season.

But the big news is that Marc Marquez, the rider Bagnaia narrowly beat one year ago, will be returning to race action for the first time since Mugello in May, after which he underwent a fourth operation to improve mobility and reduce pain in his beleaguered right arm.

Reigning champion and title leader Fabio Quartararo faces what has proven to be one of his toughest circuits - a best of fifth in 2019 and only eighth last year - with a reduced 30 point lead over Bagnaia.

Aleix Espargaro – now pushed to third in the standings by Bagnaia’s rise - could be another one to watch, with Aragon traditionally one of his best events of the season on the Aprilia.

Team-mate Maverick Vinales is also on red-hot form, with RS-GP podiums in three of the last four rounds.

After missing Misano due to ankle injuries from Austria, Joan Mir rejoins Alex Rins at Suzuki.

With Andrea Dovizioso hanging up his leathers after Misano, triple MotoGP race winner and current Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow is taking over the RNF seat for the final six rounds of this season.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

 

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

 

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 

Misano: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)211 
2^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)181(-30)
3˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)178(-33)
4^2Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)138(-73)
5˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)125(-86)
6˅1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)123(-88)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)115(-96)
8^3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)101(-110)
9˅1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)101(-110)
10˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)94(-117)
11˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)90(-121)
12^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)82(-129)
13˅1Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-134)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*68(-143)
15=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)60(-151)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-165)
17=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)42(-169)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)35(-176)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-185)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-188)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-196)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-201)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-202)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*8(-203)

 

 

 