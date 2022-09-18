2022 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand Circuit - Warm-up Results

18 Sep 2022
Takaaki Nakagami, MotoGP, Aragon MotoGP, 16 September

Warm-up results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 15 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.

Update: Alex Marquez has been declared fit to race after an x-ray on his left hand and neck showed no injuries.

Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)1'47.689s4/11339k
2Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.109s9/11345k
3Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.293s9/10342k
4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.482s9/10344k
5Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.514s7/10343k
6Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.547s10/10345k
7Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.604s7/11346k
8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.848s5/10339k
9Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.878s5/10344k
10Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+0.897s9/10340k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.907s5/11344k
12Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.974s8/11342k
13Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.979s3/11347k
14Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+1.061s8/11344k
15Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+1.071s5/11344k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.204s8/8340k
17Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.258s9/9337k
18Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.403s8/11344k
19Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.426s6/11342k
20Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.480s7/11342k
21Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.502s5/11335k
22Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+2.428s8/10339k
 Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)No TIme0/0 

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.069s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 1m 48.089s (2020)

LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami tops morning warm-up for the 2022 Aragon MotoGP, while team-mate Alex Marquez failed to set a lap time after a fast out-lap highside.

Front row qualifier Enea Bastianini and fellow Ducati rider Johann Zarco were within 0.3s of Nakagami's best lap, with Maverick Vinales putting a tough Saturday behind him with fourth for Aprilia.

Marc Marquez, who will be starting his first MotoGP race since Mugello from 13th this afternoon, completed the top five.

World champion Fabio Quartararo was eighth with title rivals Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) ninth and eleventh. Bagnaia, chasing a fifth win in a row, starts from pole position this afternoon.

RNF Yamaha stand-in Cal Crutchlow enjoyed the best session of his comeback weekend with tenth.

Most, if not all riders are expected to use the hard front and medium rear tyres for this afternoon's race.

Where will Marc Marquez finish on his COMEBACK? | Aragon MotoGP Crash.net 2022

Francesco Bagnaia is seeking a 5th win in a row this weekend, as he returns to the scene of his debut MotoGP victory at Aragon last season.

But the big news is that Marc Marquez, the rider Bagnaia narrowly beat one year ago, will be returning to race action for the first time since Mugello in May, after which he underwent a fourth operation to improve mobility and reduce pain in his beleaguered right arm.

Reigning champion and title leader Fabio Quartararo faces what has proven to be one of his toughest circuits - a best of fifth in 2019 and only eighth last year - with a reduced 30 point lead over Bagnaia.

Aleix Espargaro – now pushed to third in the standings by Bagnaia’s rise - could be another one to watch, with Aragon traditionally one of his best events of the season on the Aprilia.

Team-mate Maverick Vinales is also on red-hot form, with RS-GP podiums in three of the last four rounds.

After missing Misano due to ankle injuries from Austria, Joan Mir re-joined Alex Rins at Suzuki before being forced to abandon his return - and also withdraw from next weekend's Motegi round - after struggling with 'a severe lack of mobility and an increase in pain' during free practice.

With Andrea Dovizioso hanging up his leathers after Misano, triple MotoGP race winner and current Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow is taking over the RNF seat for the final six rounds of this season.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

 

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

 

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race

 

Misano: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)211 
2^1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)181(-30)
3˅1Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)178(-33)
4^2Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)138(-73)
5˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)125(-86)
6˅1Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)123(-88)
7=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)115(-96)
8^3Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)101(-110)
9˅1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)101(-110)
10˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)94(-117)
11˅1Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)90(-121)
12^1Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)82(-129)
13˅1Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-134)
14=Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*68(-143)
15=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)60(-151)
16=Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-165)
17=Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)42(-169)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)35(-176)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)26(-185)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-188)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-196)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-201)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-202)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*8(-203)

 

 