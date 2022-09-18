2022 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand Circuit - Warm-up Results

Update: Alex Marquez has been declared fit to race after an x-ray on his left hand and neck showed no injuries. Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'47.689s 4/11 339k 2 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.109s 9/11 345k 3 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.293s 9/10 342k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.482s 9/10 344k 5 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.514s 7/10 343k 6 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.547s 10/10 345k 7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.604s 7/11 346k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.848s 5/10 339k 9 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.878s 5/10 344k 10 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +0.897s 9/10 340k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.907s 5/11 344k 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.974s 8/11 342k 13 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +0.979s 3/11 347k 14 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +1.061s 8/11 344k 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +1.071s 5/11 344k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.204s 8/8 340k 17 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.258s 9/9 337k 18 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +1.403s 8/11 344k 19 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.426s 6/11 342k 20 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.480s 7/11 342k 21 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.502s 5/11 335k 22 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +2.428s 8/10 339k Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) No TIme 0/0

* Rookie

Official Aragon MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.069s (2022)

Fastest race lap:

Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 1m 48.089s (2020)

LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami tops morning warm-up for the 2022 Aragon MotoGP, while team-mate Alex Marquez failed to set a lap time after a fast out-lap highside.

Front row qualifier Enea Bastianini and fellow Ducati rider Johann Zarco were within 0.3s of Nakagami's best lap, with Maverick Vinales putting a tough Saturday behind him with fourth for Aprilia.

Marc Marquez, who will be starting his first MotoGP race since Mugello from 13th this afternoon, completed the top five.

World champion Fabio Quartararo was eighth with title rivals Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) ninth and eleventh. Bagnaia, chasing a fifth win in a row, starts from pole position this afternoon.

RNF Yamaha stand-in Cal Crutchlow enjoyed the best session of his comeback weekend with tenth.

Most, if not all riders are expected to use the hard front and medium rear tyres for this afternoon's race.

Francesco Bagnaia is seeking a 5th win in a row this weekend, as he returns to the scene of his debut MotoGP victory at Aragon last season.



But the big news is that Marc Marquez, the rider Bagnaia narrowly beat one year ago, will be returning to race action for the first time since Mugello in May, after which he underwent a fourth operation to improve mobility and reduce pain in his beleaguered right arm.



Reigning champion and title leader Fabio Quartararo faces what has proven to be one of his toughest circuits - a best of fifth in 2019 and only eighth last year - with a reduced 30 point lead over Bagnaia.



Aleix Espargaro – now pushed to third in the standings by Bagnaia’s rise - could be another one to watch, with Aragon traditionally one of his best events of the season on the Aprilia.



Team-mate Maverick Vinales is also on red-hot form, with RS-GP podiums in three of the last four rounds.



After missing Misano due to ankle injuries from Austria, Joan Mir re-joined Alex Rins at Suzuki before being forced to abandon his return - and also withdraw from next weekend's Motegi round - after struggling with 'a severe lack of mobility and an increase in pain' during free practice.



With Andrea Dovizioso hanging up his leathers after Misano, triple MotoGP race winner and current Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow is taking over the RNF seat for the final six rounds of this season.

MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 16

8am - Moto3 FP1

8.55am - MotoGP FP1

9.55am - Moto2 FP1

12.15pm - Moto3 FP2

1.10pm - MotoGP FP2

2.10pm - Moto2 FP2

Saturday September 17

8am - Moto3 FP3

8.55am - MotoGP FP3

9.55am - Moto2 FP3

11.35am - Moto3 Q1

12pm - Moto3 Q2

12.30pm - MotoGP FP4

1.10pm - MotoGP Q1

1.35pm - MotoGP Q2

2.10pm - Moto2 Q1

2.35pm - Moto2 Q2

Sunday September 18

8am - Moto3 warm-up

8.20am - Moto2 warm-up

8.40am - MotoGP warm-up

10am - Moto3 race

11.20am - Moto2 race

1pm - MotoGP race