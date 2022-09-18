2022 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand Circuit - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Aragon MotoGP at MotorLand, round 15 (of 20) in the 2022 world championship.
Update: Alex Marquez has been declared fit to race after an x-ray on his left hand and neck showed no injuries.
|Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'47.689s
|4/11
|339k
|2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.109s
|9/11
|345k
|3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.293s
|9/10
|342k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.482s
|9/10
|344k
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.514s
|7/10
|343k
|6
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.547s
|10/10
|345k
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.604s
|7/11
|346k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.848s
|5/10
|339k
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.878s
|5/10
|344k
|10
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+0.897s
|9/10
|340k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.907s
|5/11
|344k
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.974s
|8/11
|342k
|13
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.979s
|3/11
|347k
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+1.061s
|8/11
|344k
|15
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+1.071s
|5/11
|344k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.204s
|8/8
|340k
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.258s
|9/9
|337k
|18
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.403s
|8/11
|344k
|19
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.426s
|6/11
|342k
|20
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.480s
|7/11
|342k
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.502s
|5/11
|335k
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+2.428s
|8/10
|339k
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|No TIme
|0/0
* Rookie
Official Aragon MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 46.069s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Franco Morbidelli ITA Yamaha 1m 48.089s (2020)
LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami tops morning warm-up for the 2022 Aragon MotoGP, while team-mate Alex Marquez failed to set a lap time after a fast out-lap highside.
Front row qualifier Enea Bastianini and fellow Ducati rider Johann Zarco were within 0.3s of Nakagami's best lap, with Maverick Vinales putting a tough Saturday behind him with fourth for Aprilia.
Marc Marquez, who will be starting his first MotoGP race since Mugello from 13th this afternoon, completed the top five.
World champion Fabio Quartararo was eighth with title rivals Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) ninth and eleventh. Bagnaia, chasing a fifth win in a row, starts from pole position this afternoon.
RNF Yamaha stand-in Cal Crutchlow enjoyed the best session of his comeback weekend with tenth.
Most, if not all riders are expected to use the hard front and medium rear tyres for this afternoon's race.
Francesco Bagnaia is seeking a 5th win in a row this weekend, as he returns to the scene of his debut MotoGP victory at Aragon last season.
But the big news is that Marc Marquez, the rider Bagnaia narrowly beat one year ago, will be returning to race action for the first time since Mugello in May, after which he underwent a fourth operation to improve mobility and reduce pain in his beleaguered right arm.
Reigning champion and title leader Fabio Quartararo faces what has proven to be one of his toughest circuits - a best of fifth in 2019 and only eighth last year - with a reduced 30 point lead over Bagnaia.
Aleix Espargaro – now pushed to third in the standings by Bagnaia’s rise - could be another one to watch, with Aragon traditionally one of his best events of the season on the Aprilia.
Team-mate Maverick Vinales is also on red-hot form, with RS-GP podiums in three of the last four rounds.
After missing Misano due to ankle injuries from Austria, Joan Mir re-joined Alex Rins at Suzuki before being forced to abandon his return - and also withdraw from next weekend's Motegi round - after struggling with 'a severe lack of mobility and an increase in pain' during free practice.
With Andrea Dovizioso hanging up his leathers after Misano, triple MotoGP race winner and current Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow is taking over the RNF seat for the final six rounds of this season.
MotoGP Aragon weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 16
8am - Moto3 FP1
8.55am - MotoGP FP1
9.55am - Moto2 FP1
12.15pm - Moto3 FP2
1.10pm - MotoGP FP2
2.10pm - Moto2 FP2
Saturday September 17
8am - Moto3 FP3
8.55am - MotoGP FP3
9.55am - Moto2 FP3
11.35am - Moto3 Q1
12pm - Moto3 Q2
12.30pm - MotoGP FP4
1.10pm - MotoGP Q1
1.35pm - MotoGP Q2
2.10pm - Moto2 Q1
2.35pm - Moto2 Q2
Sunday September 18
8am - Moto3 warm-up
8.20am - Moto2 warm-up
8.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10am - Moto3 race
11.20am - Moto2 race
1pm - MotoGP race
|Misano: 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|211
|2
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|181
|(-30)
|3
|˅1
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|178
|(-33)
|4
|^2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|138
|(-73)
|5
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|125
|(-86)
|6
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|123
|(-88)
|7
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|115
|(-96)
|8
|^3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|101
|(-110)
|9
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|101
|(-110)
|10
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|94
|(-117)
|11
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|90
|(-121)
|12
|^1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|82
|(-129)
|13
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-134)
|14
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|68
|(-143)
|15
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|60
|(-151)
|16
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-165)
|17
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|42
|(-169)
|18
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|35
|(-176)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|26
|(-185)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-188)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-196)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|10
|(-201)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-202)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|8
|(-203)