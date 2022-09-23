Moto3 Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 57.252s 2 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 57.447s 3 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 57.493s 4 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 1m 57.565s 5 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 1m 57.585s 6 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 57.610s 7 Izan Guevara SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 57.664s 8 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 57.695s 9 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 57.709s 10 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 57.792s 11 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 57.837s 12 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 58.001s 13 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 1m 58.060s 14 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 58.098s 15 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 58.183s 16 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 58.248s 17 Sergio Garcia SPA Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 1m 58.418s 18 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 58.432s 19 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 1m 58.459s 20 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 58.749s 21 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 58.767s 22 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 58.782s 23 Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 1m 59.299s 24 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 1m 59.463s 25 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 1m 59.564s 26 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 59.582s 27 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 1m 59.983s 28 Kanta Hamada JPN Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 2m 0.041s 29 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 2m 0.385s 30 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 2m 0.677s

Diogo Moriera fastest from Dennis Foggia and home star Ayumu Sasaki during Friday practice for the 2022 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix at a dry but overcast Motegi, following morning rain.

To allow time for freight to arrive from last weekend's Aragon round, Friday's Moto3 action was limited to just the single FP1 session, which ran from 13:15-13:55.

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race