2022 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix, Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results
Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix at Motegi.
Moto3 Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 57.252s
|2
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 57.447s
|3
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 57.493s
|4
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|1m 57.565s
|5
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|1m 57.585s
|6
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|1m 57.610s
|7
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 57.664s
|8
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 57.695s
|9
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|1m 57.709s
|10
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|1m 57.792s
|11
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 57.837s
|12
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 58.001s
|13
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|1m 58.060s
|14
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 58.098s
|15
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 58.183s
|16
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|1m 58.248s
|17
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|1m 58.418s
|18
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 58.432s
|19
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|1m 58.459s
|20
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 58.749s
|21
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|1m 58.767s
|22
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|1m 58.782s
|23
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|1m 59.299s
|24
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|1m 59.463s
|25
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|1m 59.564s
|26
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 59.582s
|27
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|1m 59.983s
|28
|Kanta Hamada
|JPN
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|2m 0.041s
|29
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|2m 0.385s
|30
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|2m 0.677s
Diogo Moriera fastest from Dennis Foggia and home star Ayumu Sasaki during Friday practice for the 2022 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix at a dry but overcast Motegi, following morning rain.
To allow time for freight to arrive from last weekend's Aragon round, Friday's Moto3 action was limited to just the single FP1 session, which ran from 13:15-13:55.
Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday September 23rd
05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1
06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1
07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1
Saturday September 24th
01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2
01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2
02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2
04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1
05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2
05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1
05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2
06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3
07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1
07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2
Sunday September 25th
02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up
02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up
02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up
04:00 Moto3 Race
05:20 Moto2 Race
07:00 MotoGP Race