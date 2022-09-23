2022 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix, Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results

Free Practice (1) results from the 2022 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix at Motegi.

Moto3 Motegi - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 57.252s
2Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)1m 57.447s
3Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 57.493s
4David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)1m 57.565s
5John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)1m 57.585s
6Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)1m 57.610s
7Izan GuevaraSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 57.664s
8Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 57.695s
9Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)1m 57.709s
10Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)1m 57.792s
11Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 57.837s
12Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 58.001s
13Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)1m 58.060s
14Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 58.098s
15Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 58.183s
16Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)1m 58.248s
17Sergio GarciaSPAAutosolar GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)1m 58.418s
18Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 58.432s
19Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)1m 58.459s
20Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 58.749s
21Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)1m 58.767s
22Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)1m 58.782s
23Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)1m 59.299s
24Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)1m 59.463s
25Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)1m 59.564s
26Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 59.582s
27Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)1m 59.983s
28Kanta HamadaJPNRivacold Snipers Team(Honda)2m 0.041s
29Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)2m 0.385s
30Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)2m 0.677s

Diogo Moriera fastest from Dennis Foggia and home star Ayumu Sasaki during Friday practice for the 2022 Japanese Moto3 Grand Prix at a dry but overcast Motegi, following morning rain.

To allow time for freight to arrive from last weekend's Aragon round, Friday's Moto3 action was limited to just the single FP1 session, which ran from 13:15-13:55.

Japanese MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Friday September 23rd 

05:15 - 05:55am Moto3 FP1

06:10 - 06:50am Moto2 FP1

07:05 - 08:20 MotoGP FP1

Saturday September 24th

01:00 - 01:40 Moto3 FP2

01:55 - 02:35 Moto2 FP2

02:50 - 03:35 MotoGP FP2

04:35 - 04:50 Moto3 Q1

05:00 - 05:15 Moto3 Q2

05:30 - 05:45 Moto2 Q1

05:55 - 06:10 Moto2 Q2

06:25 - 06:55 MotoGP FP3

07:05 - 07:20 MotoGP Q1

07:30 - 07:45 MotoGP Q2

Sunday September 25th 

02:00 - 02:10 Moto3 Warm Up

02:20 - 02:30 Moto2 Warm Up

02:40 - 03:00 MotoGP Warm Up

04:00 Moto3 Race

05:20 Moto2 Race

07:00 MotoGP Race

 