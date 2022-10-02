2022 Thailand MotoGP, Buriram Circuit - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.
|Thailand MotoGP, Buriram - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|1'30.36s
|6/13
|336k
|2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.202s
|13/13
|334k
|3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.225s
|9/13
|336k
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.376s
|6/13
|338k
|5
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.536s
|8/10
|328k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.556s
|6/12
|330k
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.629s
|10/12
|333k
|8
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.652s
|4/12
|332k
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.657s
|7/13
|332k
|10
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.697s
|8/13
|331k
|11
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.707s
|7/13
|333k
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.722s
|9/13
|333k
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.744s
|12/13
|331k
|14
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.825s
|5/9
|329k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.829s
|5/13
|334k
|16
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.865s
|8/13
|328k
|17
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.969s
|7/13
|330k
|18
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.010s
|7/12
|326k
|19
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.068s
|5/12
|327k
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.201s
|9/10
|328k
|21
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+1.204s
|10/12
|327k
|22
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+1.785s
|9/12
|329k
|23
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+2.170s
|11/11
|327k
|24
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.243s
|9/12
|326k
* Rookie
Official Buriram MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1m 29.671s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 30.904s (2019)
MotoGP title contender Francesco Bagnaia leads a Ducati quartet at the top of the timesheets during a dry but overcast warm-up for the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram.
Bagnaia, 18 points behind Fabio Quartararo after the last-lap fall at Motegi, took medium-medium tyres to a 0.202s advantage over VR46s Luca Marini, a frustrated ninth in qualifying.
Johann Zarco (Pramac) and Enea Bastianini (Gresini) were the only other riders within half-a-second of Bagnaia.
Quartararo, whose Yamaha (fourth) was the lone Ducati in the top seven in qualifying, was behind the KTM of Miguel Oliveira in sixth this morning, followed by front row qualifier Jorge Martin.
Aprilia team-mates Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro have struggled for grip on the special heat-resistant rear tyre construction (last used in Austria) all weekend but broke into the top ten with eighth and ninth this morning.
Espargaro, currently 25 points from Quartararo, will start just 13th on the grid and feels he has no choice but to take risks this afternoon - including perhaps a different tyre choice to his main rivals if the race is dry and 'all or nothing' in the wet.
Rookie Marco Bezzecchi, who will lead an all-Ducati front row after claiming his first MotoGP pole position from Zarco and Bagnaia, was 12th in warm-up.
Marc Marquez, winner of both previous Thai Grands Prix, remains confident despite eighth place after a mistake at the final corner in qualifying. The Repsol Honda star was just 14th in warm-up, but appeared to be saving energy with 9 laps.
Bagnaia's team-mate Jack Miller took a trip through the gravel on his way to 15th place, possibly due to a low tyre pressure/puncture, with Suzuki stand-in Danilo Petrucci 22nd out of the 24 riders.
While the track had dried after overnight rain, further showers remain a threat for the remainder of the day - with bike swaps being practiced during warm-up.
If the race is dry, all riders are expected to use the medium front tyre, combined with either the soft or (more likely) medium rear, as seen in warm-up.
Fabio Quartararo takes an extended 18-point world championship lead over Francesco Bagnaia into the final four rounds, after the Italian’s last lap accident at Motegi.
The Japanese Grand Prix was also a race to forget for Aleix Espargaro, who has slipped 25 points from the top after technical issues forced a last-minute bike swap, leaving him 16th.
The last time MotoGP raced at Buriram, in 2019, Marc Marquez - on pole at Motegi last weekend - narrowly held off then rookie Quartararo to wrap up his eighth world title, with Maverick Vinales completing a podium covered by just 1.3s.
MotoGP welcomes back Danilo Petrucci this weekend. Fresh from finishing runner-up in the MotoAmerica Superbike championship, the double premier-class winner (with Ducati) is stepping in at Suzuki for the injured Joan Mir.
Petrucci won’t be the only substitute on track, with HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima, who crashed out of a MotoGP race debut last weekend at Motegi, called up in place of injured countryman Takaaki Nakagami at LCR Honda.
Wet weather is forecast throughout the Buriram event.
As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent from the calendar since Covid restrictions in 2019, ten riders have no prior experience of racing in MotoGP at Buriram: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.
Thailand MotoGP schedule
Friday September 30
3am - Moto3 FP1
3.55am - Moto2 FP1
4.50am - MotoGP FP1
7.15am - Moto3 FP2
8.10am - Moto2 FP2
9.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 1
3am - Moto3 FP3
3.55am - Moto2 FP3
4.50am - MotoGP FP3
6.35am - Moto3 Q1
7am - Moto3 Q2
7.30am - Moto2 Q1
7.55am - Moto2 Q2
8.25am - MotoGP FP4
9.05am - MotoGP Q1
9.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 2
4am - Moto3 warm-up
4.20am - Moto2 warm-up
4.40am - MotoGP warm-up
6am - Moto3 race
7.20am - Moto2 race
9am - MotoGP race
|Motegi: MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|219
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|201
|(-18)
|3
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|194
|(-25)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|170
|(-49)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|159
|(-60)
|6
|^1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|148
|(-71)
|7
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|138
|(-81)
|8
|^1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|120
|(-99)
|9
|^1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|113
|(-106)
|10
|˅2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|108
|(-111)
|11
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|106
|(-113)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|101
|(-118)
|13
|^1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|80
|(-139)
|14
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-142)
|15
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|73
|(-146)
|16
|^1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|47
|(-172)
|17
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-173)
|18
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|42
|(-177)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|28
|(-191)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-196)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-204)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|10
|(-209)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-210)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|8
|(-211)
|25
|^1
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-216)
|26
|˅1
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-217)