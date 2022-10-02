2022 Thailand MotoGP, Buriram Circuit - Warm-up Results

Peter McLaren's picture
2 Oct 2022
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Thailand MotoGP 30 September

Warm-up results from the Thailand MotoGP at Buriram, round 17 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.

Thailand MotoGP, Buriram - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)1'30.36s6/13336k
2Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.202s13/13334k
3Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.225s9/13336k
4Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.376s6/13338k
5Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.536s8/10328k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.556s6/12330k
7Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.629s10/12333k
8Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.652s4/12332k
9Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.657s7/13332k
10Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.697s8/13331k
11Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+0.707s7/13333k
12Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.722s9/13333k
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.744s12/13331k
14Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.825s5/9329k
15Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.829s5/13334k
16Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.865s8/13328k
17Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.969s7/13330k
18Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.010s7/12326k
19Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.068s5/12327k
20Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.201s9/10328k
21Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+1.204s10/12327k
22Danilo PetrucciITASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+1.785s9/12329k
23Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+2.170s11/11327k
24Tetsuta NagashimaJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+2.243s9/12326k

* Rookie

Official Buriram MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marco Bezzecchi ITA Ducati 1m 29.671s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 30.904s (2019)

MotoGP title contender Francesco Bagnaia leads a Ducati quartet at the top of the timesheets during a dry but overcast warm-up for the Thai Grand Prix at Buriram.

Bagnaia, 18 points behind Fabio Quartararo after the last-lap fall at Motegi, took medium-medium tyres to a 0.202s advantage over VR46s Luca Marini, a frustrated ninth in qualifying.

Johann Zarco (Pramac) and Enea Bastianini (Gresini) were the only other riders within half-a-second of Bagnaia.

Quartararo, whose Yamaha (fourth) was the lone Ducati in the top seven in qualifying, was behind the KTM of Miguel Oliveira in sixth this morning, followed by front row qualifier Jorge Martin.

Aprilia team-mates Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro have struggled for grip on the special heat-resistant rear tyre construction (last used in Austria) all weekend but broke into the top ten with eighth and ninth this morning.

Espargaro, currently 25 points from Quartararo, will start just 13th on the grid and feels he has no choice but to take risks this afternoon - including perhaps a different tyre choice to his main rivals if the race is dry and 'all or nothing' in the wet.

Rookie Marco Bezzecchi, who will lead an all-Ducati front row after claiming his first MotoGP pole position from Zarco and Bagnaia, was 12th in warm-up.

Marc Marquez, winner of both previous Thai Grands Prix, remains confident despite eighth place after a mistake at the final corner in qualifying. The Repsol Honda star was just 14th in warm-up, but appeared to be saving energy with 9 laps.

Bagnaia's team-mate Jack Miller took a trip through the gravel on his way to 15th place, possibly due to a low tyre pressure/puncture, with Suzuki stand-in Danilo Petrucci 22nd out of the 24 riders.

While the track had dried after overnight rain, further showers remain a threat for the remainder of the day - with bike swaps being practiced during warm-up.

If the race is dry, all riders are expected to use the medium front tyre, combined with either the soft or (more likely) medium rear, as seen in warm-up.

Marc Marquez can win a race THIS SEASON! | Thai MotoGP 2022 Crash.net

Fabio Quartararo takes an extended 18-point world championship lead over Francesco Bagnaia into the final four rounds, after the Italian’s last lap accident at Motegi.

The Japanese Grand Prix was also a race to forget for Aleix Espargaro, who has slipped 25 points from the top after technical issues forced a last-minute bike swap, leaving him 16th.

The last time MotoGP raced at Buriram, in 2019, Marc Marquez - on pole at Motegi last weekend - narrowly held off then rookie Quartararo to wrap up his eighth world title, with Maverick Vinales completing a podium covered by just 1.3s.

MotoGP welcomes back Danilo Petrucci this weekend. Fresh from finishing runner-up in the MotoAmerica Superbike championship, the double premier-class winner (with Ducati) is stepping in at Suzuki for the injured Joan Mir.

Petrucci won’t be the only substitute on track, with HRC test rider Tetsuta Nagashima, who crashed out of a MotoGP race debut last weekend at Motegi, called up in place of injured countryman Takaaki Nakagami at LCR Honda.

Wet weather is forecast throughout the Buriram event.

As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent from the calendar since Covid restrictions in 2019, ten riders have no prior experience of racing in MotoGP at Buriram: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.

Thailand MotoGP schedule

 

 

Friday September 30

3am - Moto3 FP1

3.55am - Moto2 FP1

4.50am - MotoGP FP1

7.15am - Moto3 FP2

8.10am - Moto2 FP2

9.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 1

3am - Moto3 FP3

3.55am - Moto2 FP3

4.50am - MotoGP FP3

6.35am - Moto3 Q1

7am - Moto3 Q2

7.30am - Moto2 Q1

7.55am - Moto2 Q2

8.25am - MotoGP FP4

9.05am - MotoGP Q1

9.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 2

4am - Moto3 warm-up

4.20am - Moto2 warm-up

4.40am - MotoGP warm-up

6am - Moto3 race

7.20am - Moto2 race

9am - MotoGP race

Motegi: MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)219 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)201(-18)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)194(-25)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)170(-49)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)159(-60)
6^1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)148(-71)
7˅1Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)138(-81)
8^1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)120(-99)
9^1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)113(-106)
10˅2Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)108(-111)
11=Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)106(-113)
12=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)101(-118)
13^1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*80(-139)
14˅1Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-142)
15=Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)73(-146)
16^1Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)47(-172)
17˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-173)
18=Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)42(-177)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)28(-191)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-196)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-204)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-209)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-210)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*8(-211)
25^1Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)3(-216)
26˅1Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-217)
 