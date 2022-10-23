2022 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results

23 Oct 2022
Race results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.

Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1John McPheeGBRSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)38m 4.589s
2Ayumu SasakiJPNSterilgarda Husqvarna Max(Husqvarna)38m 4.637s
3Sergio GarciaSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)38m 4.735s
4Jaume MasiaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)38m 4.834s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)38m 4.908s
6Dennis FoggiaITALeopard Racing(Honda)38m 4.960s
7Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)38m 10.406s
8Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)38m 10.623s
9Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)38m 10.819s
10Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)38m 11.321s
11Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)38m 11.378s
12Izan GuevaraSPAGaviota GASGAS Aspar Team(GASGAS)38m 13.737s
13Elia BartoliniITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)38m 18.005s
14Andrea MignoITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)38m 18.271s
15Adrian FernandezSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)38m 19.248s
16Syarifuddin AzmanMALVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)38m 19.401s
17Kaito TobaJPNCIP Green Power(KTM)38m 19.579s
18Joel KelsoAUSCIP Green Power(KTM)38m 25.119s
19Lorenzo FellonFRASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)38m 32.829s
20Nicola Fabio CarraroITAQJMotor Avintia Racing Team(KTM)38m 32.874s
21Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)38m 47.644s
22Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)38m 47.839s
23Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)38m 58.699s
 Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)DNF 
 Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)DNF 
 Carlos TataySPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)DNF 
 Alberto SurraITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)DNF 
 Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)DNF 
 David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)DNF 
 Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)DNF 
 Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)DNF 

John McPhee takes a stunning victory, from 22nd on the grid, in the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.

The Scotsman, who must leave the class due to the age limit after Valencia and has been dogged by problems all weekend, sliced under his squabbling rivals to go from 5th to 1st at the penultimate turn, then had to re-pass team-mate Ayumu Sasaki at the final corner.

Riders used slick tyres but there were still some damp patches from earlier rain.

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race

 