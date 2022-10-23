2022 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results
Race results from the 2022 Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.
|Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|John McPhee
|GBR
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|38m 4.589s
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max
|(Husqvarna)
|38m 4.637s
|3
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|38m 4.735s
|4
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|38m 4.834s
|5
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|38m 4.908s
|6
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|38m 4.960s
|7
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|38m 10.406s
|8
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|38m 10.623s
|9
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|38m 10.819s
|10
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|38m 11.321s
|11
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|38m 11.378s
|12
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team
|(GASGAS)
|38m 13.737s
|13
|Elia Bartolini
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|38m 18.005s
|14
|Andrea Migno
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|38m 18.271s
|15
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|38m 19.248s
|16
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|38m 19.401s
|17
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|38m 19.579s
|18
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|38m 25.119s
|19
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|38m 32.829s
|20
|Nicola Fabio Carraro
|ITA
|QJMotor Avintia Racing Team
|(KTM)
|38m 32.874s
|21
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|38m 47.644s
|22
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|38m 47.839s
|23
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|38m 58.699s
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Carlos Tatay
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|DNF
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|DNF
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
John McPhee takes a stunning victory, from 22nd on the grid, in the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.
The Scotsman, who must leave the class due to the age limit after Valencia and has been dogged by problems all weekend, sliced under his squabbling rivals to go from 5th to 1st at the penultimate turn, then had to re-pass team-mate Ayumu Sasaki at the final corner.
Riders used slick tyres but there were still some damp patches from earlier rain.
- Malaysian MotoGP - Warm-up Results: Title contenders 9th, 15th, 17th
- Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results
- What result does Francesco Bagnaia need to be MotoGP champion at Sepang?
Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday October 21
2am - Moto3 FP1
2.55am - Moto2 FP1
3.50am - MotoGP FP1
6.15am - Moto3 FP2
7.10am - Moto2 FP2
8.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 22
2am - Moto3 FP3
2.55am - Moto2 FP3
3.50am - MotoGP FP3
5.35am - Moto3 Q1
6am - Moto3 Q2
6.30am - Moto2 Q1
6.55am - Moto2 Q2
7.25am - MotoGP FP4
8.05am - MotoGP Q1
8.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 23
3am - Moto3 warm-up
3.20am - Moto2 warm-up
3.40am - MotoGP warm-up
5am - Moto3 race
6.20am - Moto2 race
8am - MotoGP race