Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix, Sepang - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 John McPhee GBR Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 38m 4.589s 2 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max (Husqvarna) 38m 4.637s 3 Sergio Garcia SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 38m 4.735s 4 Jaume Masia SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 38m 4.834s 5 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 38m 4.908s 6 Dennis Foggia ITA Leopard Racing (Honda) 38m 4.960s 7 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 38m 10.406s 8 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 38m 10.623s 9 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 38m 10.819s 10 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 38m 11.321s 11 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 38m 11.378s 12 Izan Guevara SPA Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team (GASGAS) 38m 13.737s 13 Elia Bartolini ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 38m 18.005s 14 Andrea Migno ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 38m 18.271s 15 Adrian Fernandez SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 38m 19.248s 16 Syarifuddin Azman MAL VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 38m 19.401s 17 Kaito Toba JPN CIP Green Power (KTM) 38m 19.579s 18 Joel Kelso AUS CIP Green Power (KTM) 38m 25.119s 19 Lorenzo Fellon FRA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 38m 32.829s 20 Nicola Fabio Carraro ITA QJMotor Avintia Racing Team (KTM) 38m 32.874s 21 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 38m 47.644s 22 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 38m 47.839s 23 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 38m 58.699s Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF Carlos Tatay SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) DNF Alberto Surra ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) DNF Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) DNF Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) DNF

John McPhee takes a stunning victory, from 22nd on the grid, in the Malaysian Moto3 Grand Prix at Sepang.

The Scotsman, who must leave the class due to the age limit after Valencia and has been dogged by problems all weekend, sliced under his squabbling rivals to go from 5th to 1st at the penultimate turn, then had to re-pass team-mate Ayumu Sasaki at the final corner.

Riders used slick tyres but there were still some damp patches from earlier rain.

Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022 Video of Suzuki bike in the bin, WHAT A WASTE! | Malaysian MotoGP 2022

Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)

Friday October 21

2am - Moto3 FP1

2.55am - Moto2 FP1

3.50am - MotoGP FP1

6.15am - Moto3 FP2

7.10am - Moto2 FP2

8.05am - MotoGP FP2

Saturday October 22

2am - Moto3 FP3

2.55am - Moto2 FP3

3.50am - MotoGP FP3

5.35am - Moto3 Q1

6am - Moto3 Q2

6.30am - Moto2 Q1

6.55am - Moto2 Q2

7.25am - MotoGP FP4

8.05am - MotoGP Q1

8.30am - MotoGP Q2

Sunday October 23

3am - Moto3 warm-up

3.20am - Moto2 warm-up

3.40am - MotoGP warm-up

5am - Moto3 race

6.20am - Moto2 race

8am - MotoGP race