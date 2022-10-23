2022 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang Circuit - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 19 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.
|Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|2'2.442s
|9/9
|329k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.692s
|7/7
|324k
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.175s
|7/7
|324k
|4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.556s
|9/9
|312k
|5
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+1.647s
|9/9
|320k
|6
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+2.110s
|9/9
|320k
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+2.204s
|8/8
|325k
|8
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+2.271s
|9/9
|330k
|9
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+2.744s
|9/9
|317k
|10
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+2.993s
|7/7
|300k
|11
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+3.973s
|9/9
|312k
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+3.993s
|9/9
|319k
|13
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+4.549s
|9/9
|304k
|14
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+5.326s
|9/9
|319k
|15
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+6.041s
|6/8
|314k
|16
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+6.155s
|6/8
|314k
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+6.188s
|8/8
|319k
|18
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+6.980s
|3/9
|318k
|19
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+7.280s
|7/8
|314k
|20
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+7.746s
|5/8
|320k
|21
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+8.090s
|3/9
|298k
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+8.386s
|3/9
|318k
|23
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+8.577s
|5/6
|309k
|24
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+8.772s
|7/9
|312k
* Rookie
Official Sepang MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Martin ITA Ducati 1m 57.790s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Valentino Rossi ITA Yamaha 1m 59.661s (2019)
Johann Zarco leads a damp warm-up for the 2022 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.
Rain flags waved throughout the 20-minute session, but track conditions were still good enough to switch from wets to slicks for the closing stages, with Zarco finishing 0.692s clear of Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez.
Younger brother Alex Marquez completed the top three (+1.175s) with KTM's Miguel Oliveira and Suzuki's Alex Rins the only other riders within two seconds of Zarco, who has excelled on a drying track at recent events.
A dramatic Saturday for the world championship leaders saw Francesco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro suffer a combined four accidents and qualify just ninth, twelfth and tenth respectively on the grid.
Quartararo, riding with a fractured left middle finger from the Saturday spill, was fastest on medium wets during the middle stages of warm-up but did only one lap on slicks and slipped to 17th.
Bagnaia - who can win the MotoGP title this afternoon if he scores at least 11 points more than Quartararo and loses no more than two points to Espargaro - climbed to eighth on slicks for Ducati, with Espargaro 15th for Aprilia.
A furious Espargaro again had a problem engaging his front holeshot device for a practice start at the end of warm-up, while team-mate Maverick Vinales had a technical issue early on.
Four Ducatis will start ahead of Bagnaia this afternoon. Asked by Dorna's Simon Crafar about team orders, Ducati Corse sporting director Paolo Ciabatti said: "Unless they are fighting to win the race, we just expect them [other Ducati riders] to understand and use their brain [with Pecco]. We expect them to think about Ducati and not only themselves."
Thunderstorms remain a threat for the race with riders practicing flag-to-flag bike swaps at the end of warm-up.
Franco Morbidelli has a double long-lap penalty to serve in the race for disturbing Bagnaia and Marc Marquez in FP3: "This is now the third time this season you have been observed riding slow on line and disturbing other riders," read a statement from the FIM MotoGP Stewards.
Pol Espargaro will have a three-place grid penalty for 're-joining the track unsafely and creating a dangerous situation for another rider' (Johann Zarco) in FP1.
A 14-point advantage over Fabio Quartararo and 27-point lead over Aleix Espargaro means Bagnaia will become Ducati’s first champion since Casey Stoner if he scores at least 11 points more than Quartararo on Sunday and loses no more than 2 points to Espargaro.
That means Bagnaia must at least finish in the top five, which would also automatically rule Enea Bastianini (42 points behind and the final rider still in mathematical contention) out of the championship fight with only the Valencia finale to go.
Takaaki Nakagami is again absent due to hand injuries from Aragon and is replaced at LCR by Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima.
Pol Espargaro will have a three-place grid penalty on Sunday for 're-joining the track unsafely and creating a dangerous situation for another rider' (Johann Zarco) in FP1 at Sepang.
Covid restrictions forced the cancellation of the Malaysian MotoGP in 2020 and 2021, meaning ten of the full-time riders have no premier-class race experience at Sepang: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.
However, all riders and teams took part in official pre-season testing at the track in February.
Malaysian MotoGP full schedule (UK time)
Friday October 21
2am - Moto3 FP1
2.55am - Moto2 FP1
3.50am - MotoGP FP1
6.15am - Moto3 FP2
7.10am - Moto2 FP2
8.05am - MotoGP FP2
Saturday October 22
2am - Moto3 FP3
2.55am - Moto2 FP3
3.50am - MotoGP FP3
5.35am - Moto3 Q1
6am - Moto3 Q2
6.30am - Moto2 Q1
6.55am - Moto2 Q2
7.25am - MotoGP FP4
8.05am - MotoGP Q1
8.30am - MotoGP Q2
Sunday October 23
3am - Moto3 warm-up
3.20am - Moto2 warm-up
3.40am - MotoGP warm-up
5am - Moto3 race
6.20am - Moto2 race
8am - MotoGP race
|Phillip Island, Australia: New 2022 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|233
|2
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|219
|(-14)
|3
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|206
|(-27)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|191
|(-42)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|179
|(-54)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|160
|(-73)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|159
|(-74)
|8
|^3
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|137
|(-96)
|9
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|136
|(-97)
|10
|˅2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|135
|(-98)
|11
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|122
|(-111)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|111
|(-122)
|13
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|104
|(-129)
|14
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|93
|(-140)
|15
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-156)
|16
|^1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|54
|(-179)
|17
|˅1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-183)
|18
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-187)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-202)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-210)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-218)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|12
|(-221)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|10
|(-223)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-224)
|25
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-227)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-231)