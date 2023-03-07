Ducati, the reigning MotoGP champions, are taking over as exclusive MotoE supplier following four seasons on Energica machines, as the series also switches from an FIM ‘World Cup’ to full ‘World Championship’ in 2023.

At 225kg, Ducati’s first electric bike is approximately 35kg lighter than the Energica.

The weight-saving crusade means Ducati chose not to raise maximum horsepower beyond the 150 hp (110kW) of the Energica model – slightly more than a Triumph-powered Moto2 bike - while torque has been sliced from 220Nm (Energica) to 140Nm (Ducati).

Nevertheless, batteries still make up 110kg of the Ducati’s weight and the V21L - which uses a ‘stressed’ carbon fibre battery case joined to an aluminium front frame - remains substantially heavier than a conventional grand prix or superbike:

Bike weight/power:

Energica MotoE: 260kg/150hp

260kg/150hp Ducati MotoE: 225kg/150hp

225kg/150hp MotoGP Bike: 157kg/300hp

157kg/300hp Moto2 Rider+Bike: 217kg (if average rider weight of 65kg, bike = 152kg/140hp)

217kg (if average rider weight of 65kg, bike = 152kg/140hp) Moto3 Rider+Bike: 152kg (if average rider weight of 65kg, bike = 87kg/60hp)

The clear weight savings made by Ducati plus other technological advances mean MotoE lap times are sure to be faster in 2023. Exactly how much quicker should become clearer at this week’s Jerez test, from Monday to Wednesday.

The V21L retains Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes and Michelin tyres but among the technical changes made by Ducati is a liquid cooling system, which means the bike can be recharged as soon as it enters the garage.

It is said to take approximately 45 minutes to reach 80% charge. However, each day at Jerez is divided into four Free Practice sessions of just 15-minutes in length, with a two-hour gap in-between, highlighting the range limitations of current battery technology:

FP1: 10:00 - 10:15

10:00 - 10:15 FP2: 12:15 - 12:30

12:15 - 12:30 FP3: 14:30 - 14:45

14:30 - 14:45 FP4: 16:45 - 17:00

Tuesday's final FP4 session saw track conditions continue to improve and lap times drop to 1m 47.053s for Eric Granado, putting the LCR rider under his own Energica lap record of 1m 47.473s, from 2021.

The highest MotoE speed at the 2022 Jerez round was 228.3km/h, by both Maria Herrera and Hikari Okubo, with the Ducati reaching 233.3km/h in the hands of Alessandro Zaccone on day two.

Teams and riders will now cross their fingers for a fully dry final day.

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 2 (Tuesday, FP4/FINAL ) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Eric Granado BRA LCR (Ducati) 1m 47.053s 2 Matteo Ferrari ITA Gresini (Ducati) +0.257s 3 Nicolas Spinelli ITA Pons (Ducati) +0.425s 4 Mattia Casadei ITA Pons (Ducati) +0.451s 5 Randy Krummenacher SWI Intact (Ducati) +0.471s 6 Hikari Okubo JPN Tech3 (Ducati) +0.473s 7 Jordi Torres SPA Aspar (Ducati) +0.495s 8 Kevin Manfredi ITA SIC58 (Ducati) +0.585s 9 Hector Garzo FRA Intact (Ducati) +0.642s 10 Miquel Pons SPA LCR (Ducati) +0.757s 11 Tito Rabat SPA Pramac (Ducati) +0.990s 12 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Pramac (Ducati) +1.106s 13 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Tech3 (Ducati) +1.166s 14 Kevin Zannoni ITA SIC58 (Ducati) +1.567s 15 Andrea Mantovani ITA RNF (Ducati) +1.742s 16 Mika Perez SPA RNF (Ducati) +2.684s 17 Alessio Finello ITA Gresini (Ducati) +2.828s 18 Maria Herrera SPA Aspar (Ducati) +2.881s

Official Jerez lap records

Qualifying:

MotoGP: 1m 36.170s (Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022)

(Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022) Moto2: 1m 40.667s (Remy Gardner, Kalex, 2021)

(Remy Gardner, Kalex, 2021) Moto3: 1m 44.988s (Andrea Migno, Honda, 2021)

(Andrea Migno, Honda, 2021) MotoE: 1m 47.778s (Eric Granado, Energica, 2021)*

*Went faster in the race (below).

Race:

MotoGP: 1 m 37.669s (Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022)

1 (Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022) Moto2: 1m 41.313s (Sam Lowes, Kalex, 2021)

(Sam Lowes, Kalex, 2021) Moto3: 1m 46.060s (Jaume Masia, Honda, 2020)

(Jaume Masia, Honda, 2020) MotoE: 1m 47.473s (Eric Granado, Energica, 2021)

Fastest 2022 Jerez MotoE lap:

1m 48.120s (Hector Garzo, Energica)

FP3, which kicked off the second half of this week's test, finally saw the first dry session of the week. Eric Granado was again fastest, this time with a lap of 1m 48.898s, which is within 1.5s of the circuit MotoE record on the previous Energica machine. Hector Garzo was just 0.007s slower than the LCR rider.

All 18 riders were on track, in the same session, for the first time.

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 2 (Tuesday, FP3 ) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Eric Granado BRA LCR (Ducati) 1m 48.898s 2 Hector Garzo FRA Intact (Ducati) +0.007s 3 Randy Krummenacher SWI Intact (Ducati) +0.053s 4 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Pramac (Ducati) +0.096s 5 Matteo Ferrari ITA Gresini (Ducati) +0.203s 6 Kevin Manfredi ITA SIC58 (Ducati) +0.232s 7 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Tech3 (Ducati) +0.254s 8 Hikari Okubo JPN Tech3 (Ducati) +0.424s 9 Nicolas Spinelli ITA Pons (Ducati) +0.439s 10 Jordi Torres SPA Aspar (Ducati) +0.455s 11 Mattia Casadei ITA Pons (Ducati) +0.812s 12 Miquel Pons SPA LCR (Ducati) +1.038s 13 Alessio Finello ITA Gresini (Ducati) +1.152s 14 Tito Rabat SPA Pramac (Ducati) +1.382s 15 Kevin Zannoni ITA SIC58 (Ducati) +1.859s 16 Mika Perez SPA RNF (Ducati) +2.656s 17 Andrea Mantovani ITA RNF (Ducati) +3.045s 18 Maria Herrera SPA Aspar (Ducati) +3.546s

It was another wet session for Tuesday's FP2, led by Eric Granado, albeit with a lap time slower than FP1:

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 2 (Tuesday, FP2 ) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Eric Granado BRA LCR (Ducati) 1m 56.197s 2 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Pramac (Ducati) +3.072s 3 Hikari Okubo JPN Tech3 (Ducati) +3.882s 4 Kevin Manfredi ITA SIC58 (Ducati) +5.097s 5 Andrea Mantovani ITA RNF (Ducati) +7.528s 6 Jordi Torres SPA Aspar (Ducati) +8.164s 7 Maria Herrera SPA Aspar (Ducati) +13.336s

After a wet day one, overnight rain meant another damp start on Tuesday, but with Mattia Casadei setting the best lap of the test so far in FP1

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 2 (Tuesday, FP1 ) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Mattia Casadei ITA Pons (Ducati) 1m 54.176s 2 Matteo Ferrari ITA Gresini (Ducati) +0.338s 3 Jordi Torres SPA Aspar (Ducati) +0.473s 4 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Pramac (Ducati) +0.521s 5 Tito Rabat SPA Pramac (Ducati) +1.241s 6 Miquel Pons SPA LCR (Ducati) +1.353s 7 Kevin Manfredi ITA SIC58 (Ducati) +1.522s 8 Mika Perez SPA RNF (Ducati) +1.726s 9 Alessio Finello ITA Gresini (Ducati) +2.084s 10 Alessandro Zaccone ITA Tech3 (Ducati) +2.220s 11 Eric Granado BRA LCR (Ducati) +2.794s 12 Hikari Okubo JPN Tech3 (Ducati) +3.081s 13 Nicolas Spinelli ITA Pons (Ducati) +3.174s 14 Kevin Zannoni ITA SIC58 (Ducati) +3.769s 15 Maria Herrera SPA Aspar (Ducati) +5.804s 16 Andrea Mantovani ITA RNF (Ducati) +7.060s

Fastest Day 1 lap time:

1m 55.522s* (Luca Salvadori, Ducati)

* Wet.

Each MotoE race is between 6 and 8 laps in length, with the same points scoring system as the GP classes. The 2023 season consists of 16 races, at eight European Grands Prix, from May to September.

The MotoE World Cup was won by Matteo Ferrari in 2019, then twice by Jordi Torres (2020 and 2021), with Dominique Aegerter lifting last year’s title.

Monday's opening day at Jerez saw Pramac's Luca Salvadori and Gresini's Matteo Ferrari finishing first and second on the wet timesheets courtesy of laps set in FP2: