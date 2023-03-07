2023 Ducati MotoE Test Results: Jerez - Day 2 lap times (Tuesday)

7 Mar 2023
Ducati MotoE bikes

The 2023 MotoE grid gets its first taste of the new Ducati ‘V21L’ electric racer during a three-day official test at Jerez, from Monday to Wednesday.

Ducati, the reigning MotoGP champions, are taking over as exclusive MotoE supplier following four seasons on Energica machines, as the series also switches from an FIM ‘World Cup’ to full ‘World Championship’ in 2023.

At 225kg, Ducati’s first electric bike is approximately 35kg lighter than the Energica.

The weight-saving crusade means Ducati chose not to raise maximum horsepower beyond the 150 hp (110kW) of the Energica model – slightly more than a Triumph-powered Moto2 bike - while torque has been sliced from 220Nm (Energica) to 140Nm (Ducati).

Nevertheless, batteries still make up 110kg of the Ducati’s weight and the V21L - which uses a ‘stressed’ carbon fibre battery case joined to an aluminium front frame - remains substantially heavier than a conventional grand prix or superbike:

Bike weight/power:

  • Energica MotoE: 260kg/150hp
  • Ducati MotoE: 225kg/150hp
  • MotoGP Bike: 157kg/300hp
  • Moto2 Rider+Bike: 217kg (if average rider weight of 65kg, bike = 152kg/140hp)
  • Moto3 Rider+Bike: 152kg (if average rider weight of 65kg, bike = 87kg/60hp)

The clear weight savings made by Ducati plus other technological advances mean MotoE lap times are sure to be faster in 2023. Exactly how much quicker should become clearer at this week’s Jerez test, from Monday to Wednesday.

The V21L retains Ohlins suspension, Brembo brakes and Michelin tyres but among the technical changes made by Ducati is a liquid cooling system, which means the bike can be recharged as soon as it enters the garage.

It is said to take approximately 45 minutes to reach 80% charge. However, each day at Jerez is divided into four Free Practice sessions of just 15-minutes in length, with a two-hour gap in-between, highlighting the range limitations of current battery technology:

  • FP1: 10:00 - 10:15
  • FP2: 12:15 - 12:30
  • FP3: 14:30 - 14:45
  • FP4: 16:45 - 17:00

Tuesday's final FP4 session saw track conditions continue to improve and lap times drop to 1m 47.053s for Eric Granado, putting the LCR rider under his own Energica lap record of 1m 47.473s, from 2021.

The highest MotoE speed at the 2022 Jerez round was 228.3km/h, by both Maria Herrera and Hikari Okubo, with the Ducati reaching 233.3km/h in the hands of Alessandro Zaccone on day two.

Teams and riders will now cross their fingers for a fully dry final day.

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 2 (Tuesday, FP4/FINAL)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Eric GranadoBRALCR(Ducati)1m 47.053s
2Matteo FerrariITAGresini(Ducati)+0.257s
3Nicolas SpinelliITAPons(Ducati)+0.425s
4Mattia CasadeiITAPons(Ducati)+0.451s
5Randy KrummenacherSWIIntact(Ducati)+0.471s
6Hikari OkuboJPNTech3(Ducati)+0.473s
7Jordi TorresSPAAspar(Ducati)+0.495s
8Kevin ManfrediITASIC58(Ducati)+0.585s
9Hector GarzoFRAIntact(Ducati)+0.642s
10Miquel PonsSPALCR(Ducati)+0.757s
11Tito RabatSPAPramac(Ducati)+0.990s
12Lorenzo SavadoriITAPramac(Ducati)+1.106s
13Alessandro ZacconeITATech3(Ducati)+1.166s
14Kevin ZannoniITASIC58(Ducati)+1.567s
15Andrea MantovaniITARNF(Ducati)+1.742s
16Mika PerezSPARNF(Ducati)+2.684s
17Alessio FinelloITAGresini(Ducati)+2.828s
18Maria HerreraSPAAspar(Ducati)+2.881s

Official Jerez lap records

Qualifying:

  • MotoGP: 1m 36.170s (Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022)
  • Moto2: 1m 40.667s (Remy Gardner, Kalex, 2021)
  • Moto3: 1m 44.988s (Andrea Migno, Honda, 2021)
  • MotoE: 1m 47.778s (Eric Granado, Energica, 2021)*

*Went faster in the race (below).

Race:

  • MotoGP: 1m 37.669s (Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 2022)
  • Moto2: 1m 41.313s (Sam Lowes, Kalex, 2021)
  • Moto3: 1m 46.060s (Jaume Masia, Honda, 2020)
  • MotoE: 1m 47.473s (Eric Granado, Energica, 2021)

Fastest 2022 Jerez MotoE lap:

  • 1m 48.120s (Hector Garzo, Energica)

FP3, which kicked off the second half of this week's test, finally saw the first dry session of the week. Eric Granado was again fastest, this time with a lap of 1m 48.898s, which is within 1.5s of the circuit MotoE record on the previous Energica machine. Hector Garzo was just 0.007s slower than the LCR rider.

All 18 riders were on track, in the same session, for the first time.

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 2 (Tuesday, FP3)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Eric GranadoBRALCR(Ducati)1m 48.898s
2Hector GarzoFRAIntact(Ducati)+0.007s
3Randy KrummenacherSWIIntact(Ducati)+0.053s
4Lorenzo SavadoriITAPramac(Ducati)+0.096s
5Matteo FerrariITAGresini(Ducati)+0.203s
6Kevin ManfrediITASIC58(Ducati)+0.232s
7Alessandro ZacconeITATech3(Ducati)+0.254s
8Hikari OkuboJPNTech3(Ducati)+0.424s
9Nicolas SpinelliITAPons(Ducati)+0.439s
10Jordi TorresSPAAspar(Ducati)+0.455s
11Mattia CasadeiITAPons(Ducati)+0.812s
12Miquel PonsSPALCR(Ducati)+1.038s
13Alessio FinelloITAGresini(Ducati)+1.152s
14Tito RabatSPAPramac(Ducati)+1.382s
15Kevin ZannoniITASIC58(Ducati)+1.859s
16Mika PerezSPARNF(Ducati)+2.656s
17Andrea MantovaniITARNF(Ducati)+3.045s
18Maria HerreraSPAAspar(Ducati)+3.546s

It was another wet session for Tuesday's FP2, led by Eric Granado, albeit with a lap time slower than FP1:

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 2 (Tuesday, FP2)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Eric GranadoBRALCR(Ducati)1m 56.197s
2Lorenzo SavadoriITAPramac(Ducati)+3.072s
3Hikari OkuboJPNTech3(Ducati)+3.882s
4Kevin ManfrediITASIC58(Ducati)+5.097s
5Andrea MantovaniITARNF(Ducati)+7.528s
6Jordi TorresSPAAspar(Ducati)+8.164s
7Maria HerreraSPAAspar(Ducati)+13.336s

After a wet day one, overnight rain meant another damp start on Tuesday, but with Mattia Casadei setting the best lap of the test so far in FP1

2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 2 (Tuesday, FP1)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Mattia CasadeiITAPons(Ducati)1m 54.176s
2Matteo FerrariITAGresini(Ducati)+0.338s
3Jordi TorresSPAAspar(Ducati)+0.473s
4Lorenzo SavadoriITAPramac(Ducati)+0.521s
5Tito RabatSPAPramac(Ducati)+1.241s
6Miquel PonsSPALCR(Ducati)+1.353s
7Kevin ManfrediITASIC58(Ducati)+1.522s
8Mika PerezSPARNF(Ducati)+1.726s
9Alessio FinelloITAGresini(Ducati)+2.084s
10Alessandro ZacconeITATech3(Ducati)+2.220s
11Eric GranadoBRALCR(Ducati)+2.794s
12Hikari OkuboJPNTech3(Ducati)+3.081s
13Nicolas SpinelliITAPons(Ducati)+3.174s
14Kevin ZannoniITASIC58(Ducati)+3.769s
15Maria HerreraSPAAspar(Ducati)+5.804s
16Andrea MantovaniITARNF(Ducati)+7.060s

Fastest Day 1 lap time:

  • 1m 55.522s* (Luca Salvadori, Ducati)

* Wet.

    Each MotoE race is between 6 and 8 laps in length, with the same points scoring system as the GP classes. The 2023 season consists of 16 races, at eight European Grands Prix, from May to September.

    The MotoE World Cup was won by Matteo Ferrari in 2019, then twice by Jordi Torres (2020 and 2021), with Dominique Aegerter lifting last year’s title.

    Monday's opening day at Jerez saw Pramac's Luca Salvadori and Gresini's Matteo Ferrari finishing first and second on the wet timesheets courtesy of laps set in FP2:

    2023 Jerez MotoE Test - Day 1 (Monday: FINAL, COMBINED)
    PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
    1Lorenzo SavadoriITAPramac(Ducati)1m 55.522s
    2Matteo FerrariITAGresini(Ducati)+0.188s
    3Kevin ManfrediITASIC58(Ducati)+0.612s
    4Jordi TorresSPAAspar(Ducati)+0.735s
    5Randy KrummenacherSWIIntact(Ducati)+1.117s
    6Hector GarzoSPAIntact(Ducati)+1.189s
    7Tito RabatSPAPramac(Ducati)+1.471s
    8Mattia CasadeiITAPons(Ducati)+1.576s
    9Mika PerezSPARNF(Ducati)+1.797s
    10Alessandro ZacconeITATech3(Ducati)+2.225s
    11Miquel PonsSPALCR(Ducati)+2.801s
    12Alessio FinelloITAGresini(Ducati)+2.886s
    13Hikari OkuboJPNTech3(Ducati)+2.893s
    14Kevin ZannoniITASIC58(Ducati)+3.116s
    15Maria HerreraSPAAspar(Ducati)+6.302s
     