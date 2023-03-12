Fastest on Saturday, reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia continues to lead the Portimao timesheets as of 1:30pm on the final day of MotoGP pre-season testing.

Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez have now moved ahead of Jorge Martin for an all-Ducati top four, followed by the Aprilia quartet of Miguel Oliveira, Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro and Raul Fernandez.

Joan Mir remains the top Honda, in eleventh, just ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo with Pol Espargaro 16th for GASGAS. Marc Marquez has dropped to 17th after an earlier technical issue with his RC213V.

Bagnaia was the first rider out on track today. The Ducati star said his testing work was already 90% finished after day one and plans to spend the final day rehearsing for the new race weekend format of a short free practice then qualifying on Saturday morning, followed by the new Sprint race in the afternoon. Bagnaia may also try a full race simulation today.

While Ducati and Aprilia riders once again dominated the top ten on day one, the likes of Marc Marquez (Honda) and Quartararo (Yamaha) still have issues to solve with their 2023 machines. But time is running out to evaluate more new parts or radical ideas and they will need to start working on a set-up for the GP weekend at some point today.

Likewise, the KTM/GASGAS riders, while appearing to have settled on their 2023 chassis and engine configuration (with aero still TBC), need to find a better set-up having all been outside the top 14 on day one. Lead rider Brad Binder explained that turning is better this year, but it's come at the expense of rear grip.

"I have one issue: we need rear grip," he said. "We’re just missing a bit of natural grab from the rear tyre. Already peeling into the corner, it wants to come around. And then you go for the gas but it’s already slipping. You keep sliding the whole time. It’s not making that hook-up and driving. That’s what we’re missing. It’s clear to us. We fix that and it’ll make a massive difference."

An 'angry' Fabio di Giannantonio will not test on day two following his concussion on Saturday. Meanwhile, Aleix Espargaro struggled with chronic arm pump on day one, which he admitted might be due to all of the downforce from the extra fork, swingarm and rear seat wings fitted to the Aprilia.

Testing takes place from 9:30-17:30, followed by practice starts. The season-opening MotoGP round will be held at the same circuit on March 24-26.

Is 2023 Make or BREAK for Yamaha? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.79 Video of Is 2023 Make or BREAK for Yamaha? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP.79

2023 Official Portimao MotoGP Test - Day 2 (1:30pm) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Speed 1 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1m 38.154s 21/45 340.6 2 ^10 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.191s 34/35 339.6 3 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.248s 41/48 341.7 4 ˅2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.280s 30/41 339.6 5 ˅2 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.430s 35/36 343.9 6 ^10 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.524s 26/33 343.9 7 ˅2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.696s 11/24 340.6 8 ˅2 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.700s 20/39 338.5 9 ^2 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.735s 28/38 341.7 10 ˅3 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.739s 10/30 339.6 11 ˅3 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.850s 28/38 334.3 12 ˅3 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.895s 37/45 339.6 13 ˅3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.909s 38/40 339.6 14 ˅1 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.004s 42/49 340.6 15 ^4 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.155s 23/32 335.4 16 ˅2 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.372s 18/35 338.5 17 ˅2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.398s 13/31 341.7 18 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.513s 42/43 336.4 19 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.759s 26/39 335.4 20 ^1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.875s 23/26 337.5 21 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.925s 28/36 336.4 22 = Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP23) +2.462s 16/33 335.4

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Fastest Day 1 Time:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 38.771s

Official Portimao MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 38.725s (2021)

Fastest race lap:

Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 39.435s (2022)

Day 1

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia finished the opening day of the Portimao test on top of the timesheets by 0.234s over fellow Ducati rider Luca Marini.

Beaten to the top time by Marini (GP22) at Sepang, factory star Bagnaia (GP23) battled with the VR46 rider for supremacy throughout the day before settling the contest by being the only rider in the 1m 38s.

Home hero Miguel Oliveira (RNF Aprilia), Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) also joined the P1 battle in the final hours, before Raul Fernandez turned heads by edging out team-mate Oliveira for fifth.

The Malaysian test had ended with a Ducati-Aprilia top nine, a feat almost repeated at the start of Portimao, when Fabio Quartararo's Yamaha was the quickest of the Japanese machines in eighth (+0.843s), behind Marco Bezzecchi.

Alex Rins was the top Honda in eleventh with former Suzuki team-mate Joan Mir 14th for Repsol. Marc Marquez was just 19th and Takaaki Nakagami 23rd.

Enea Bastianini and Franco Morbidelli also had a tough opening day in 17th and 21st while late laps by KTM team-mates Brad Binder and Jack Miller pulled the pair up to 15th and 16th place.

Fallers included Johann Zarco (twice), Fabio di Giannantonio (twice), Aleix Espargaro, Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, Nakagami and Mir.

di Giannantonio has gone to a hospital for further checks after his crash at turn 7.

The technical novelties on show included some fork-mounted wings for Aprilia.

2023 Official Portimao MotoGP Test - Day 1 (FINAL) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Speed 1 ^3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 1m 38.771s 77/78 334.3 2 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.234s 58/65 340.6 3 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.254s 71/88 334.3 4 ˅1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.565s 56/65 337.5 5 ^9 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.689s 62/64 335.4 6 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.695s 59/75 337.5 7 ˅1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.837s 62/76 337.5 8 ^4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.843s 88/90 333.3 9 ˅2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.870s 32/50 334.3 10 ˅2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.872s 38/63 335.4 11 ˅2 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.875s 66/77 332.3 12 ˅2 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.877s 59/60 338.5 13 ˅2 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +0.945s 44/57 335.4 14 ^1 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.005s 74/74 329.2 15 ^5 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.152s 58/69 335.4 16 ^5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.216s 57/58 331.2 17 ˅4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +1.238s 27/52 336.4 18 ˅2 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.391s 58/72 331.2 19 ˅2 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.399s 35/78 336.4 20 ˅2 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP23) +1.565s 45/70 333.3 21 ˅2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.643s 75/95 330.2 22 = Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +1.736s 58/64 333.3 23 ^1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.871s 68/74 328.2 24 ˅1 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +2.000s 63/72 330.2

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

The 2023 MotoGP grid has its last chance for pre-season preparations with a two-day official test at Portimao this weekend, the same circuit where the season-opener will take place on March 24-25.

VR46 Ducati’s Luca Marini has set the fastest lap time at both previous winter outings, at Valencia in November and then a three-day test at Sepang in February.

While Marini is using a year-old Ducati, Portimao will be the last chance for factory teams to pick the aerodynamic and, most importantly, engine with which they will start the 2023 racing season.

Once chosen, the engine design cannot be changed until the end of the world championship, while aero can be updated just once.

What happened at the Sepang test?

Ducati and Aprilia riders filled the top nine positions on the Sepang timesheets, with Marc Marquez and Honda best of the rest in tenth.

While Ducati and Aprilia appeared to have made light modifications to their proven packages, Marquez whittled down four different Hondas to one preferred machine, but warned it was not good enough to win the title and more was needed for Portimao.

After a scare at Valencia, Yamaha riders Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli were pleased with their more powerful 2023 engine, selecting the final version for the racing season.

But while pleased with their pace, the bike ‘didn’t work’ in qualifying spec, with low fuel and new tyres, leaving them 17th and 20th on the combined times. Solving the qualifying issue, as well as a final decision on aero and chassis parts, will be among Yamaha’s priorities in Portimao.

The GASGAS/KTMs struggled the most on paper with Pol Espargaro best of the RC16s in 13th place followed by Brad Binder in 14th, Jack Miller in 18th and rookie Augusto Fernandez in 22nd. But with plenty of parts available and more to come, will the Austrian factory put the pieces together at Portimao?