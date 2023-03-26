2023 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Warm-up Results

Peter McLaren's picture
26 Mar 2023
Martin, Alex Marquez, Quartararo

Warm-up results from the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 1 of 21 in the 2023 world championship.

 
Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)1'38.719s5/6347k
2Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.153s4/4338k
3Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.155s4/6339k
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.215s6/6347k
5Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.301s5/6348k
6Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.339s6/6338k
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.352s5/5342k
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.485s6/6346k
9Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.492s6/6344k
10Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+0.510s6/6346k
11Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.690s5/6340k
12Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.722s4/6341k
13Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.732s5/6341k
14Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)+0.784s6/6342k
15Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.995s5/6335k
16Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.018s4/6339k
17Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+1.025s6/6351k
18Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP23)+1.087s6/6342k
19Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+1.170s6/6339k
20Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.224s5/5335k

Pole position time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 37.226s

Fastest lap at 2023 Portimao pre-season test:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.968s (Day 2/2)

Official Portimao MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 38.725s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 39.435s (2022)

Alex Marquez leads Sunday morning warm-up at the Portuguese MotoGP ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who suffered an early technical issue.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Jack Miller completed the top five with Sprint race winner Francesco Bagnaia in seventh.

Enea Bastianini has suffered a fracture to his shoulder after being taken out by Luca Marini's fallen Ducati in the Sprint race, while Joan Mir has a long lap penalty to serve this afternoon for colliding with Fabio Quartararo.

GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro was ruled out of the remainder of the event after suffering injuries to his back, jaw and lungs in a nasty Friday accident. An airfence was added at the scene of Espargaro's accident (Turn 10) after the Spanish rider crossed the gravel trap and hit the barrier.

Bastianini and Espargaro are set to miss next weekend's Argentine round as well.

KTM's Brad Binder is riding with neck pain from a testing accident, while Aleix Espargaro recently underwent arm surgery.

 