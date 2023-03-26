Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) 1'38.719s 5/6 347k 2 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.153s 4/4 338k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.155s 4/6 339k 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.215s 6/6 347k 5 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.301s 5/6 348k 6 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.339s 6/6 338k 7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.352s 5/5 342k 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.485s 6/6 346k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.492s 6/6 344k 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +0.510s 6/6 346k 11 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.690s 5/6 340k 12 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.722s 4/6 341k 13 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.732s 5/6 341k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22) +0.784s 6/6 342k 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.995s 5/6 335k 16 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.018s 4/6 339k 17 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +1.025s 6/6 351k 18 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23) +1.087s 6/6 342k 19 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +1.170s 6/6 339k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.224s 5/5 335k

Pole position time:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 37.226s

Fastest lap at 2023 Portimao pre-season test:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.968s (Day 2/2)

Official Portimao MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 38.725s (2021)

Fastest race lap:

Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 39.435s (2022)

Alex Marquez leads Sunday morning warm-up at the Portuguese MotoGP ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who suffered an early technical issue.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Jack Miller completed the top five with Sprint race winner Francesco Bagnaia in seventh.

Enea Bastianini has suffered a fracture to his shoulder after being taken out by Luca Marini's fallen Ducati in the Sprint race, while Joan Mir has a long lap penalty to serve this afternoon for colliding with Fabio Quartararo.

GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro was ruled out of the remainder of the event after suffering injuries to his back, jaw and lungs in a nasty Friday accident. An airfence was added at the scene of Espargaro's accident (Turn 10) after the Spanish rider crossed the gravel trap and hit the barrier.

Bastianini and Espargaro are set to miss next weekend's Argentine round as well.

KTM's Brad Binder is riding with neck pain from a testing accident, while Aleix Espargaro recently underwent arm surgery.