2023 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 1 of 21 in the 2023 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|1'38.719s
|5/6
|347k
|2
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.153s
|4/4
|338k
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.155s
|4/6
|339k
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.215s
|6/6
|347k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.301s
|5/6
|348k
|6
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.339s
|6/6
|338k
|7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.352s
|5/5
|342k
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.485s
|6/6
|346k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.492s
|6/6
|344k
|10
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+0.510s
|6/6
|346k
|11
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.690s
|5/6
|340k
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.722s
|4/6
|341k
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.732s
|5/6
|341k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP22)
|+0.784s
|6/6
|342k
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.995s
|5/6
|335k
|16
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.018s
|4/6
|339k
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+1.025s
|6/6
|351k
|18
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP23)
|+1.087s
|6/6
|342k
|19
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+1.170s
|6/6
|339k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.224s
|5/5
|335k
Pole position time:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 37.226s
Fastest lap at 2023 Portimao pre-season test:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 37.968s (Day 2/2)
Official Portimao MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati 1m 38.725s (2021)
Fastest race lap:
Fabio Quartararo FRA Yamaha 1m 39.435s (2022)
Alex Marquez leads Sunday morning warm-up at the Portuguese MotoGP ahead of Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who suffered an early technical issue.
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Jack Miller completed the top five with Sprint race winner Francesco Bagnaia in seventh.
Enea Bastianini has suffered a fracture to his shoulder after being taken out by Luca Marini's fallen Ducati in the Sprint race, while Joan Mir has a long lap penalty to serve this afternoon for colliding with Fabio Quartararo.
GASGAS Tech3 rider Pol Espargaro was ruled out of the remainder of the event after suffering injuries to his back, jaw and lungs in a nasty Friday accident. An airfence was added at the scene of Espargaro's accident (Turn 10) after the Spanish rider crossed the gravel trap and hit the barrier.
Bastianini and Espargaro are set to miss next weekend's Argentine round as well.
KTM's Brad Binder is riding with neck pain from a testing accident, while Aleix Espargaro recently underwent arm surgery.